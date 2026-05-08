SCG profit holds steady as group navigates energy cost pressures

On May 6, SCG announced total revenue from sales of VND102.6 trillion ($3.9 billion) and profit for the period of $197 million. Adjusted cash earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation reached $472 million, a 17 per cent increase on-year, supported by efforts to diversify feedstock and energy sources from non-Middle East suppliers, manage costs, and improve operating efficiency.

Thammasak Sethaudom, CEO of SCG

Thammasak Sethaudom, CEO of SCG, said, "SCG’s early strategic decisions have enabled us to absorb the impact of volatility and effectively manage the situation despite tensions in the Middle East. Under our short-term strategy, we are managing risks comprehensively by establishing a 'Daily War Room' to monitor raw material and energy costs daily, while ensuring continuous support for our customers across the supply chain."

"For our two-year strategy (2026–2027) in Vietnam, we are strengthening long-term competitiveness by leveraging Regional Optimisation and advancing the LSP’s Ethane enhancement venture in Vietnam, which has progressed 50 per cent as planned. While our Long Son Petrochemicals (LSP) complex faced temporary feedstock constraints, we utilised this period to carry out planned maintenance and accelerate the ethane enhancement project. Once operational by the end of 2027, this undertaking will enhance flexibility in feedstock utilisation and is expected to deliver substantial cost savings, ensuring long-term strength for our businesses and the industry," he said.

In Vietnam, SCG recorded first quarter revenue of $597 million, representing a 99 per cent on-year increase, mainly driven by LSP’s resumed operation. Beyond the numbers, SCG continued to support Foreign Direct Investment and industrial development in Vietnam.

A major highlight of the quarter was a high-level Investor Relations trip, hosting a delegation of prominent Thai institutional fund managers. The delegation toured SCG’s operations and visited the LSP complex in Vietnam–a flagship facility with a designed capacity of 1.35 million tonnes of olefins and 1.4 million tonnes of polyolefins per year.

The visiting funds left with a strong, positive impression of Vietnam's rapid infrastructure modernisation, robust domestic consumption, and clear regulatory reforms. By serving as a strategic bridge for investment, SCG is reinforcing international confidence in Vietnam’s long-term growth potential.

At the local level, this cross-border collaboration continued as PRIME Group co-organised the 'Thai Connect – Phu Tho 2026' event on April 25 with the Royal Thai Embassy to strengthen trade linkages.

SCG is investing in low-carbon manufacturing to support Vietnam’s Net Zero 2050. Specifically, Song Gianh Cement marked its 20th anniversary by committing to reduce carbon emissions by 23 per cent by 2030, backed by a $3.5 million investment in an Autotruck automation system that automates loading processes, enhances operational efficiency, and optimises logistics for both domestic and export markets.

The Auto Truck system at Song Gianh Cement Port has drastically improved efficiency and lowered emissions

SCG also launched the 'On Green, On Goal' video campaign, using professional golf as a platform to encourage discussion on practical low-emission approaches among business and policy stakeholders.

Beyond influencing business and industry leaders, SCG is deeply committed to inspiring the next generation, in collaboration with The Students' Cultural House of Ho Chi Minh City. During the quarter, SCG engaged more than 10,000 young people through hands-on activities that encourage environmental awareness and sustainable lifestyles.

SCG also continued to invest in people and community development in Vietnam. SCG continued its 'Spring Zero Dong' initiative, providing essential goods to deserving communities during periods of economic hardship and major holidays.

Internally it also launched Communities of Practice across functions, including Human Resources, Procurement, Legal and Compliance, Branding and Corporate Social Responsibility, and Environmental, Social, and Governance, to strengthen knowledge sharing and capability development across its businesses.

SCG welcomes Vietnam’s new leadership team and looks forward to the country’s next phase of development. Despite continued global uncertainty, the group remains focused on operational discipline, business readiness, and long-term value creation.

In Vietnam, SCG sees continued opportunities in industrial development, infrastructure expansion, green transition, and efforts to engage high-quality investment.

Siam Cement Group announces 2025 results amid global headwinds SCG on February 9 announced its 2025 operating results, highlighting disciplined financial management amid a challenging global and regional economic environment.

Long Son Petrochemicals to suspend operations from mid-May Thailand's Siam Cement Group will temporarily suspend operations at its Long Son Petrochemicals plant in Vietnam from mid-May due to the prolonged Middle East crisis.