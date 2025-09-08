Tan Thuan Tower: a new green-tech office landmark in Ho Chi Minh City

Within this development strategy, the southern area of ​​the city – including Tan Thuan ward (formerly District 7) and Nha Be – is emerging as a vibrant hub for industry, services, logistics, and research and development (R&D). After 2030, this zone is planned to evolve into a modern urban-industrial complex, combining seaports, logistics, high-tech manufacturing, commercial services, and ecological industries along the Soai Rap River. This positioning makes the south of Ho Chi Minh City an attractive destination for both investors and enterprises seeking sustainable, long-term growth.

A new symbol for green, innovative workspaces

Against this backdrop, Tan Thuan Corporation (TTC) has officially introduced Tan Thuan Tower , a new office for lease at the gateway of Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone (Tan Thuan EPZ). Rising 17 storeys high, the tower embodies a sleek and modern architectural design that harmonises aesthetics with functionality. Beyond its appearance, the building reflects a larger vision: to provide enterprises with a professional, inspiring, and future-oriented working environment.

Inside Tan Thuan Tower, tenants can access a comprehensive range of amenities designed to meet the demands of today's dynamic businesses. These include reception services, high-speed lifts, fully equipped meeting rooms, coworking spaces, cafés, convenience stores, as well as legal and technical support centres. By offering such all-in-one services, the tower goes beyond a traditional office building – it becomes a workplace ecosystem where enterprises can focus entirely on innovation and growth.

One of the standout features of Tan Thuan Tower is its flexible leasing options. With leasable areas starting from 227 square meters, the tower caters to the diverse needs of startups, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and multinational corporations.

Targeted industries include high technology, software development, R&D, fintech, integrated circuit design, testing, after-sales services, and representative offices. By positioning itself as a home for these sectors, Tan Thuan Tower aligns perfectly with Ho Chi Minh City's long-term strategy of attracting technology-driven, service-oriented, and innovative enterprises.

Green space at the heart of productivity

In addition to its facilities, Tan Thuan Tower sets itself apart with its emphasis on green and open spaces – an increasingly valued feature in modern workplaces. Unlike high-rise buildings in downtown Ho Chi Minh City, which often feel congested and lack breathing space, Tan Thuan Tower offers a refreshing alternative.

Surrounded by greenery and benefiting from spacious front access, the tower ensures smooth vehicle entry and exit, avoiding the sense of crowding typical of central business districts. Directly in front of the building lies Central Park – a lush, expansive green space that provides employees with a vibrant natural retreat during or after working hours. This harmonious integration of nature into the workplace not only improves employee wellbeing but also supports the city's broader sustainability goals.

By placing a strong emphasis on sustainability, Tan Thuan Tower resonates with the evolving expectations of both employers and employees. Modern enterprises are increasingly aware that a healthy, inspiring environment contributes directly to creativity, innovation, and productivity. In this sense, Tan Thuan Tower is more than just an office for lease – it is a space where businesses and individuals alike can thrive.

Prime location and strong connectivity

Strategically located at the main entrance of Tan Thuan EPZ, Tan Thuan Tower provides tenants with convenient access to key destinations in Ho Chi Minh City and beyond. The tower is only 4km from the central business districts, 2km from the Phu My Hung urban area, 8km from Thu Duc city, 12km from Tan Son Nhat International Airport, and 48km from the upcoming Long Thanh International Airport.

This proximity to major commercial hubs, residential areas, and logistics networks makes the tower an ideal base for companies looking to stay connected and competitive. Whether catering to clients, collaborating with partners, or accessing markets, businesses at Tan Thuan Tower enjoy seamless connectivity across the city and surrounding provinces.

An ecosystem of innovation and collaboration

Beyond location and design, Tan Thuan Tower benefits from the robust infrastructure and business ecosystem of Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone – the first and one of the most successful EPZs in Vietnam. The zone provides stable, high-capacity electricity (up to 120MW with expansion potential), an abundant water supply, and reliable backup systems. It also offers high-speed internet and data center services from leading telecom providers such as VNPT, FPT, VNG, and CMC.

The zone is home to a vibrant network of foreign-invested enterprises (FIEs), including Renesas, Marvell, Ampere, Pepperl & Fuchs, Nidec, Juki, VNG, and FAPV. For tenants, this ecosystem creates immediate opportunities to connect, collaborate, and integrate into supply chains. The presence of these established players also strengthens the attractiveness of the zone, building a community that supports knowledge sharing, innovation, and business expansion.

For companies in high-tech, R&D, and design fields, this clustering effect is invaluable. It allows them to plug into an environment where resources, talent, and potential partners are all within close reach – accelerating their growth journey in Vietnam and the wider region.

Exclusive incentives and launch seminars

To mark the official launch of Tan Thuan Tower, Tan Thuan Corporation will host a special seminar on September 9 at the TTC Administration Building, located within Tan Thuan EPZ, Ho Chi Minh City. This event will not only introduce the tower to the market but also unveil exclusive leasing incentives.

Preferential policies will be offered to early registrants and to tenants renting larger spaces, with tailored packages designed for high-tech, R&D, and technical design enterprises. Participants at the seminar will also be among the first to tour Tan Thuan Tower and experience its facilities firsthand.

With limited seats available, the seminar promises to be an unmissable opportunity for businesses seeking to secure a prime location, access exclusive incentives, and become part of Ho Chi Minh City's next-generation business community.

