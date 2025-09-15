Tam Chuc and Co Le Pagoda gain special national recognition

The Tam Chuc Complex and Co Le Pagoda have been recognised as special national relics under Decision No.1959/QD-TTg issued by the prime minister on September 11. The decision named four sites nationwide, with Ninh Binh honoured to host two of them, highlighting the province’s rich heritage.

Located in Tam Chuc ward, Ninh Binh province, the Tam Chuc complex is known as 'Halong Bay on Land', with vast lakes, majestic limestone mountains, and diverse ecosystems. It is one of the country’s largest cultural–spiritual works notable for its great archaeological value, reflecting traces of ancient Vietnamese habitation and daily life. The discovery of relics and archaeological traces here further clarifies the rich cultural history of Ha Nam, which is the intersection of delta civilisations.

Covering more than 5,000 hectares, the Tam Chuc complex comprises major landmarks such as Tam The Hall, Dharma Master Hall, Avalokitesvara Hall, and Jade Tower. The complex has welcomed both domestic and international Buddhists, notably hosting the United Nations Vesak Celebration in 2019. With grand architecture along with stunning natural landscapes, Tam Chuc has become a major spiritual–ecotourism centre of Northern Vietnam.

Archaeologists have uncovered important findings at Tam Chuc Complex, including human remains and three ancient graves dating back about 10,000 years, serving as a testament to early human settlement. Additionally, many cultural artifacts were found such as rope pottery from the Dong Son culture, small stone tools from the Hoa Binh culture, and sea mollusc shells and stream snails. The findings show that this area was once a place where ancient residents lived, exploited and used natural resources.

The recognition affirms that Tam Chuc is a 'cultural–archaeological treasure' preserving profound historical evidence. The investor behind the Tam Chuc complex is Xuan Truong Construction Enterprise.

Meanwhile, Co Le Pagoda, also known as Than Quang Temple, is located in Co Le commune, Ninh Binh province. It was founded during the Ly dynasty (12th century), linked to the merits of Zen Master Nguyen Minh Khong.

One of the most striking features of Co Le Pagoda is the nine-story Lotus Tower, which stands 32 meters tall. It is a rare architectural symbol in Vietnam, blending traditional construction techniques with Buddhist philosophy. Beyond being a spiritual pilgrimage site, the pagoda is closely tied to the annual Co Le Festival in September on the lunar calendar, attracting tens of thousands of visitors. The festival, with its Buddha procession rituals, peace-praying ceremonies, and folk cultural activities, has become an essential part of spiritual life in Ninh Binh and the Red River Delta.

The recognition of Tam Chuc and Co Le as special national monuments is a well-deserved honour for two noteworthy landmarks of Vietnamese Buddhism. One is an international-scale spiritual–archaeological complex, the other is an ancient temple that has endured for nearly a millennium. Together, they paint a multifaceted picture of Vietnamese culture – modern and global, yet deeply traditional and contemplative.

The government’s recognition of these two relics honours the past values while entrusting local communities with the responsibility of preservation and promotion. It opens up an opportunity for Ninh Binh to boost cultural–spiritual tourism, linking heritage with socioeconomic development and showcasing Vietnam’s image to the world. These sites will continue to spread value, helping to strengthen national cultural identity in the era of integration.

