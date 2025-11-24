Taiwan security alliance expands into Thailand with ACI Defence

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 November 2025 - As Bangkok ranked the world's most visited city in 2024, the Thai government has accelerated smart city development and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) initiative. However, challenges such as the proliferation of firearms and armed conflicts in southern Thailand have increased the country's demand for intelligent disaster prevention and public safety solutions.

Therefore, 11 Taiwanese companies specializing in software, hardware, AIoT, big data, edge computing, geospatial data, and cloud services have integrated to form the Taiwan Smart Security Alliance, launching the joint brand "ACI Defense: Security and Rescue." Tailored to Thailand's market needs, the alliance offers two major categories of solutions: "Urban Monitoring" and "Disaster Prevention Simulation," utilizing AI image analytics, cloud computing, and related technologies. Its core products include a real-time crime hotspot analysis system, a 3D disaster simulation platform, anti-terror drone surveillance, and a VR firefighting training system, all designed to provide early alerts and support emergency response for high-risk enterprises and government agencies.To enhance brand visibility and global competitiveness, the alliance leveraged support from the Taiwanese government to launch a brand website and run social media campaigns. It also organized a B2B "Smart Monitoring and Disaster Preparedness Seminar" in Thailand, complemented by international media exposure and the establishment of a local demonstration center. These initiatives fostered collaboration with Thai system integrators to implement smart security solutions, enabling alliance members to transition from exporting single products to offering high-value integrated solutions, ultimately creating business opportunities worth approximately US$3.16 million. This achievement highlights Taiwan's innovation strength and international expansion in the field of smart security and disaster management.

