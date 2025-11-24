Corporate

Taiwan security alliance expands into Thailand with ACI Defence

November 24, 2025 | 09:49
(0) user say
The Taiwan Smart Security Alliance has expanded into Thailand with the launch of its ACI Defence security and rescue services in the market.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 November 2025 - As Bangkok ranked the world's most visited city in 2024, the Thai government has accelerated smart city development and the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) initiative. However, challenges such as the proliferation of firearms and armed conflicts in southern Thailand have increased the country's demand for intelligent disaster prevention and public safety solutions.

Taiwan Smart Security Alliance Expands into Thailand with "ACI Defense: Security and Rescue"

Therefore, 11 Taiwanese companies specializing in software, hardware, AIoT, big data, edge computing, geospatial data, and cloud services have integrated to form the Taiwan Smart Security Alliance, launching the joint brand "ACI Defense: Security and Rescue." Tailored to Thailand's market needs, the alliance offers two major categories of solutions: "Urban Monitoring" and "Disaster Prevention Simulation," utilizing AI image analytics, cloud computing, and related technologies. Its core products include a real-time crime hotspot analysis system, a 3D disaster simulation platform, anti-terror drone surveillance, and a VR firefighting training system, all designed to provide early alerts and support emergency response for high-risk enterprises and government agencies.

To enhance brand visibility and global competitiveness, the alliance leveraged support from the Taiwanese government to launch a brand website and run social media campaigns. It also organized a B2B "Smart Monitoring and Disaster Preparedness Seminar" in Thailand, complemented by international media exposure and the establishment of a local demonstration center. These initiatives fostered collaboration with Thai system integrators to implement smart security solutions, enabling alliance members to transition from exporting single products to offering high-value integrated solutions, ultimately creating business opportunities worth approximately US$3.16 million. This achievement highlights Taiwan's innovation strength and international expansion in the field of smart security and disaster management.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Taiwan Innovative Software and Services Association

ACI Defence Taiwan security Thailand

BEAUTY&YOU launches Christmas beauty shopping at Hong Kong Airport with up to 60% off

BEAUTY&YOU launches Christmas beauty shopping at Hong Kong Airport with up to 60% off

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Watch Exchange wins Singapore Top 50 award for industry transformation

Watch Exchange wins Singapore Top 50 award for industry transformation

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

