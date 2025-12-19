2025 claims report bridges data gaps via full disclosure

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire -19 December 2025 - HKAccidentLawyers.com and the HKCivilClaim.com today released the 2025 Annual Claims Data Report, providing summaries for each key data point to enhance legal literacy among accident victims.

1. Work Injury Claims Data (Total: 1,032 Cases)



Sick Leave Distribution:

0 - 30 Days: 279 cases

31 - 100 Days: 323 cases

101 - 300 Days: 261 cases

301 - 700 Days: 145 cases

701 - 1,000 Days: 18 cases

1,001 - 2,000 Days: 3 cases

Over 2,000 Days: 3 cases

Summary: Over 58% of cases involve fewer than 100 days of sick leave, indicating that minor injuries remain the norm. However, extreme cases exceeding 2,000 days highlight the dire need for long-term legal and financial support for severely injured workers.

0% - 4%: 745 cases

5% - 14%: 188 cases

15% - 34%: 52 cases

35% - 64%: 11 cases

65% - 94%: 10 cases

95% - 100%: 26 cases

Summary: A "pyramid" distribution is observed, with 72% involving minor impairments. Yet, the 26 cases of near-total disability (95-100%) underscore the catastrophic impact of high-risk workplace accidents on families.

HK$0 - $50,000: 381 cases

HK$50,001 - $100,000: 226 cases

HK$100,001 - $200,000: 147 cases

HK$200,001 - $500,000: 109 cases

HK$500,001 - $1,000,000: 125 cases

HK$1,000,001 - $2,000,000: 31 cases

HK$2,000,001 - $5,000,000: 13 cases

Summary: 16% of inquiries yield estimates above HK$500,000. These cases often involve complex future loss of earnings, signaling a high demand for specialized legal advocacy in high-value claims.

Back / Spine: 176 cases

Lower Back / Hips: 118 cases

Head: 112 cases

Shoulder: 111 cases

Neck: 105 cases

Leg: 104 cases

Knee: 74 cases

Arm: 68 cases

Summary: Back and spine injuries are the most frequent, often resulting from whiplash in rear-end collisions. These injuries are critical for PSLA (Pain, Suffering, and Loss of Amenities) evaluations in civil court.

Sprain: 241 cases

Fracture: 180 cases

Contusion: 169 cases

Nerve / Brain: 139 cases

Internal: 74 cases

Dislocation: 65 cases

Summary: While sprains are most common, the high number of nerve and brain injuries (139 cases) is concerning, as these often lead to permanent functional impairment.

HK$0 - $100,000: 422 cases

HK$100,001 - $200,000: 162 cases

HK$200,001 - $500,000: 179 cases

HK$500,001 - $1,000,000: 98 cases

HK$1,000,001 - $2,000,000: 5 cases

HK$2,000,001 - $10,000,000: 0 cases

Over HK$10,000,000: 2 cases

Summary: Traffic claims show extreme polarization. While most stay below HK $100k, two cases exceeded HK$ 10 million, reflecting the massive social cost of life-altering road collisions.

Mandatory Disclaimer
IMPORTANT: All compensation figures are generated by the "AI Compensation Calculator" based on user input. These are preliminary estimates only and not final actual compensation amounts. Final payouts depend on court rulings, liability apportionment, and medical evidence. Victims must seek formal legal advice from practicing lawyers.

