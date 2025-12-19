Corporate

2025 claims report bridges data gaps via full disclosure

December 19, 2025 | 18:47
(0) user say
The latest industry report aims to increase transparency by comprehensively disclosing claims data for all stakeholders.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire -19 December 2025 - HKAccidentLawyers.com and the HKCivilClaim.com today released the 2025 Annual Claims Data Report, providing summaries for each key data point to enhance legal literacy among accident victims.

1. Work Injury Claims Data (Total: 1,032 Cases)

Sick Leave Distribution:

  • 0 - 30 Days: 279 cases
  • 31 - 100 Days: 323 cases
  • 101 - 300 Days: 261 cases
  • 301 - 700 Days: 145 cases
  • 701 - 1,000 Days: 18 cases
  • 1,001 - 2,000 Days: 3 cases
  • Over 2,000 Days: 3 cases
Summary: Over 58% of cases involve fewer than 100 days of sick leave, indicating that minor injuries remain the norm. However, extreme cases exceeding 2,000 days highlight the dire need for long-term legal and financial support for severely injured workers.
Assessment of Earning Capacity:
  • 0% - 4%: 745 cases
  • 5% - 14%: 188 cases
  • 15% - 34%: 52 cases
  • 35% - 64%: 11 cases
  • 65% - 94%: 10 cases
  • 95% - 100%: 26 cases
Summary: A "pyramid" distribution is observed, with 72% involving minor impairments. Yet, the 26 cases of near-total disability (95-100%) underscore the catastrophic impact of high-risk workplace accidents on families.
Estimated Results:
  • HK$0 - $50,000: 381 cases
  • HK$50,001 - $100,000: 226 cases
  • HK$100,001 - $200,000: 147 cases
  • HK$200,001 - $500,000: 109 cases
  • HK$500,001 - $1,000,000: 125 cases
  • HK$1,000,001 - $2,000,000: 31 cases
  • HK$2,000,001 - $5,000,000: 13 cases
Summary: 16% of inquiries yield estimates above HK$500,000. These cases often involve complex future loss of earnings, signaling a high demand for specialized legal advocacy in high-value claims.
2. Traffic Accident Claims Data (Total: 868 Cases)

Injured Body Parts:
  • Back / Spine: 176 cases
  • Lower Back / Hips: 118 cases
  • Head: 112 cases
  • Shoulder: 111 cases
  • Neck: 105 cases
  • Leg: 104 cases
  • Knee: 74 cases
  • Arm: 68 cases
Summary: Back and spine injuries are the most frequent, often resulting from whiplash in rear-end collisions. These injuries are critical for PSLA (Pain, Suffering, and Loss of Amenities) evaluations in civil court.
Nature of Injuries:
  • Sprain: 241 cases
  • Fracture: 180 cases
  • Contusion: 169 cases
  • Nerve / Brain: 139 cases
  • Internal: 74 cases
  • Dislocation: 65 cases
Summary: While sprains are most common, the high number of nerve and brain injuries (139 cases) is concerning, as these often lead to permanent functional impairment.
Estimated Results:
  • HK$0 - $100,000: 422 cases
  • HK$100,001 - $200,000: 162 cases
  • HK$200,001 - $500,000: 179 cases
  • HK$500,001 - $1,000,000: 98 cases
  • HK$1,000,001 - $2,000,000: 5 cases
  • HK$2,000,001 - $10,000,000: 0 cases
  • Over HK$10,000,000: 2 cases
Summary: Traffic claims show extreme polarization. While most stay below HK $100k, two cases exceeded HK$ 10 million, reflecting the massive social cost of life-altering road collisions.
Mandatory Disclaimer

IMPORTANT: All compensation figures are generated by the "AI Compensation Calculator" based on user input. These are preliminary estimates only and not final actual compensation amounts. Final payouts depend on court rulings, liability apportionment, and medical evidence. Victims must seek formal legal advice from practicing lawyers.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By HKCivilClaim.com

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

HKAccidentLawyers HKCivilClaim 2025 Annual Claims Data Report

