Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SIM boosts graduate jobs via structured internship pathways

December 19, 2025 | 19:02
(0) user say
The institution is enhancing student career prospects through formalised and targeted internship programmes with industry partners.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2025 – As hiring expectations continue to evolve in a competitive labour market, employers increasingly seek graduates who possess both academic knowledge and practical workplace experience. Internships have become a critical component of graduate readiness, providing opportunities for students to apply theoretical learning in real-world contexts.

At the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM), internships are integrated into the broader approach to career preparation, supporting students as they transition from education to employment through structured exposure to industry environments.

The Role of Internships in Graduate Readiness

Internships enable students to develop practical skills while gaining insight into professional expectations and workplace culture. Through hands-on experience, students strengthen competencies such as problem-solving, communication and adaptability—attributes that remain highly valued across industries.

For SIM students, internship opportunities are positioned as part of a wider employability framework, designed to support informed career decisions and broaden access to diverse professional pathways.

An Integrated Internship Ecosystem

SIM collaborates with a wide range of organisations, including Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Multinational Corporations (MNCs), across sectors such as technology, professional services, logistics and business operations. These partnerships provide students with exposure to roles aligned with evolving industry needs.

Students may secure internships independently or apply through SIM's Talent Development Programme, an in-house internship initiative administered by the Career Connect Office. This structure allows flexibility while ensuring alignment with academic requirements and career development objectives.

Access to Global Opportunities Through Alumni Networks

SIM's alumni network further supports student employability by facilitating access to overseas internships and international work exposure. Alumni-led initiatives and professional connections create opportunities for students to gain insight into different business environments and cultural contexts, contributing to broader professional perspectives in an increasingly interconnected global economy.

Experiential Learning and Career Progression

Students are able to explore different industries through internships, refine their career interests and build both technical and interpersonal skills. Some students undertake multiple placements across sectors, gaining exposure to varied organisational settings and work functions. These experiences support clearer career direction and stronger preparedness for full-time employment upon graduation.

The outcomes reflect how experiential learning, when embedded within academic programmes and supported by structured career guidance, can contribute meaningfully to graduate employability and longer-term career progression.

Embedding Sustainable Employment and Employability

The principles of Sustainable Employment and Employability are central to SIM's approach. Sustainable employment focuses on creating fair adaptable and long-term job opportunities while employability emphasizes continuous learning transferable skills and resilience in the face of change.

At SIM, these principles are embedded into every internship experience. Programmes are designed not only to prepare students for their first job but to equip them with lifelong skills for a dynamic and evolving workforce. Internships at SIM are not mere stepping stones they are accelerators for success. By combining academic rigor with practical experience SIM empowers students to graduate with confidence and competence. Whether aspiring to work locally or globally SIM internships prepare students for the challenges and opportunities ahead.

References:

  1. Career Service - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/life-at-sim/career-services
  2. Internship & Employment Opportunities - https://www.sim.edu.sg/alumni/internship-and-employment-opportunities
  3. How 6 internships, 4 hackathons, and CCAs paved the way for Ashley - https://www.sim.edu.sg/articles-inspirations/how-6-internships-4-hackathons-and-ccas-paved-the-way-for-ashley

https://www.sim.edu.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Singapore Institute of Management

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SIM Singapore Institute of Management Internship pathways Career prospects Graduate jobs

Related Contents

SIM prepares graduates for career success

SIM prepares graduates for career success

SIM publishes guide on credit exemptions for diploma graduates

SIM publishes guide on credit exemptions for diploma graduates

Singapore Institute of Management empowers students for global careers

Singapore Institute of Management empowers students for global careers

SIM's comprehensive financial assistance programme is breaking barriers to education

SIM's comprehensive financial assistance programme is breaking barriers to education

SIM scholarships champion leadership, resilience and talent beyond academic excellence

SIM scholarships champion leadership, resilience and talent beyond academic excellence

SIM is highlighting the true worth of education beyond tuition fees

SIM is highlighting the true worth of education beyond tuition fees

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Hong Kong exhibition showcases over 60 local innovations

Hong Kong exhibition showcases over 60 local innovations

OPPO UNESCO partner on digital education for Asia Africa

OPPO UNESCO partner on digital education for Asia Africa

OPPO Photography Awards conclude with exhibition in Egypt

OPPO Photography Awards conclude with exhibition in Egypt

Exein raises 100 million euros for digital immune system

Exein raises 100 million euros for digital immune system

FastMed launches online weight program with GLP 1 medication

FastMed launches online weight program with GLP 1 medication

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Book of Fame honors outstanding entrepreneurs in fourth edition

Book of Fame honors outstanding entrepreneurs in fourth edition

Hainan launches island wide special customs operations

Hainan launches island wide special customs operations

Singapore Airshow 2026 to explore aviation and space frontiers

Singapore Airshow 2026 to explore aviation and space frontiers

Aimotive LG to unveil integrated car controller at CES

Aimotive LG to unveil integrated car controller at CES

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020