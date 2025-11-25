Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

POP MART debuts POP LAND exclusive festive event in Thailand

November 25, 2025 | 11:20
(0) user say
POP MART has debuted its POP LAND exclusive festive event in Thailand, bringing its popular blind box culture and immersive experiences to Southeast Asia.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 November 2025 - POP MART THAILAND, under the management of POP MART INTERNATIONAL, one of the world's leading art toy creators and distributors, is bringing a new phenomenon to the city with the "POP LAND EXCLUSIVE FESTIVE EVENT IN THAILAND." Led by Ms. Siriporn Phlaengchanthuek, Country General Manager of POP MART (Thailand), in collaboration with Mr. Apichai Chatchalermkit, Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and Mrs. Thanaporn Tantiyanon, Managing Director of Siam Paragon Business Unit the event invites visitors to immerse themselves in a world of imagination and cuteness like never before. The event was honored by the presence of Bie–Thassapak Xu, Gubgib–Sumonthip Xu, Paopao–Paulina Xu, Paopae–Lalina Xu, Pipe–Monthapoom Sumanawarangur, and New–Chayapak Tanprayoon, who brought lively energy and excitement to the POP community.

POP LAND CASTLE – The centerpiece of the event featuring giant art toy figures of POP MART’s most iconic characters such as MOLLY, SKULLPANDA, and HIRONO, surrounding the highlight installation — the 5-meter-tall MOKOKO Big Figure, surrounded by a playful maze.
POP LAND CASTLE – The centerpiece of the event featuring giant art toy figures of POP MART’s most iconic characters such as MOLLY, SKULLPANDA, and HIRONO, surrounding the highlight installation — the 5-meter-tall MOKOKO Big Figure, surrounded by a playful maze.

Set across over 1,000 square meters covering both Siam Paragon and Siam Center, the event transforms the city center into a wonderland of creativity and joy — celebrating the year-end festive season with the world's most beloved art toy characters.This marks POP MART's largest outdoor pop-up event globally, turning the festive season into a dreamlike playground filled with the brand's most iconic characters adored by fans worldwide. The POP LAND concept originated in Beijing in 2023, inspired by the idea of capturing life's beautiful little moments and evoking the pure joy of childhood. For Thailand, POP LAND reimagines this vision through the lens of Bangkok's vibrant POP culture, blending playful imagination with local charm. Highlighting this special edition is the debut appearance of "MOKOKO", a brand-new, fluffy pink character symbolizing happiness, warmth, love, and innocence. Fans and collectors can also explore exclusive limited-edition collections, including the MOKOKO Sweetheart Series, Spring Flower Series, and Twinkly Fairy Tale Series, along with rare items that have previously experienced sold-out demand.
POP SLIDE: Finding MOKOKO – A giant pink ball pit located at Siam Center, where visitors can embark on a fun quest to uncover the secret of MOKOKO and capture the perfect photo moments in irresistibly cute settings.

The event is divided into five main zones, each offering a unique experience:
  1. POP LAND CASCADE – A dreamlike tunnel decked with beloved POP MART IPs, connecting Siam Paragon's G floor to Parc Paragon, creating a whimsical journey through fantasy.
  2. POP LAND CHRISTMAS TREE – Thailand's first-ever Christmas tree by POP MART, adorned with fan-favorite characters to spread festive cheer and joy.
  3. POP LAND CASTLE – The centerpiece of the event featuring giant art toy figures of POP MART's most iconic characters such as MOLLY, SKULLPANDA, and HIRONO, surrounding the highlight installation — the 5-meter-tall MOKOKO Big Figure, surrounded by a playful maze.
  4. POPSICLE – A Thailand-exclusive café concept offering themed desserts and ice creams, such as TWINKLE TWINKLE TWIN MANGO YUZU (a refreshing mango-yuzu duo with a tropical Thai twist), SKULLPANDA Double Chocolate, and Cheesecake Ice Cream, two rich signature flavors not to be missed.
  5. POP SLIDE: Finding MOKOKO – A giant pink ball pit located at Siam Center, where visitors can embark on a fun quest to uncover the secret of MOKOKO and capture the perfect photo moments in irresistibly cute settings.

This new creative destination marks a significant milestone for POP MART in positioning Thailand as a global hub for POP culture — driving Soft Power through art toys and POP ART, and offering an entirely new dimension of entertainment and imagination.

Ms. Siriporn Phlaengchanthuek shared her vision:
"POP MART Thailand is proud to bring the enchanting world of POP LAND to the Thai people. We believe this immersive experience will become one of the most exciting global destinations during this festive season."

POP LAND EXCLUSIVE FESTIVE EVENT IN THAILAND
  • Parc Paragon and Siam Center, Bangkok
  • 11 November 2025 – 11 January 2026
    Enjoy a full calendar of special activities throughout the festive season.
Stay tuned for updates on new events and collections via Facebook: POP MART THAILAND and Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok: @popmartth

https://www.siamparagon.co.th

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Siam Paragon

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
POP MART POP LAND Thailand

Related Contents

Taiwan security alliance expands into Thailand with ACI Defence

Taiwan security alliance expands into Thailand with ACI Defence

Thailand’s Café Amazon exits Vietnam after five years

Thailand’s Café Amazon exits Vietnam after five years

Taiwan Medical Textile Alliance expands into Thailand

Taiwan Medical Textile Alliance expands into Thailand

Vietnam’s financial sector drives $1 billion IPO surge

Vietnam’s financial sector drives $1 billion IPO surge

Thailand's Betagen sets up first manufacturing facility in Vietnam

Thailand's Betagen sets up first manufacturing facility in Vietnam

PTT Lubricants expands to Africa and Middle East with API SQ-certified oils

PTT Lubricants expands to Africa and Middle East with API SQ-certified oils

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Watch Exchange wins Singapore Top 50 award for industry transformation

Watch Exchange wins Singapore Top 50 award for industry transformation

World's largest Van Gogh Pikachu card wall debuts at Hong Kong Grade10 Festival

World's largest Van Gogh Pikachu card wall debuts at Hong Kong Grade10 Festival

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Alibaba veteran Jia Hang joins DCS to accelerate payments innovation

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020