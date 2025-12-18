Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Urban art biennale opens in Hong Kong

December 18, 2025 | 11:37
(0) user say
The 2025 edition of the architecture and urbanism exhibition is now open at two main venues.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 December 2025 - The 2025 Hong Kong & Shenzhen Bi-City Biennale of Urbanism Architecture (Hong Kong) (UABBHK 2025) is officially open to the public at two key venues: the Oil Street Art Space (Oi!) in North Point and the East Kowloon Cultural Centre (EKCC) in Kowloon Bay. Organised by The Hong Kong Institute of Architects Biennale Foundation, and co-organised by The Hong Kong Institute of Architects, The Hong Kong Institute of Planners, and the Hong Kong Designers Association, UABBHK 2025 is fully supported by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) as the Lead Sponsor. Running until 24 January 2026, this citywide exhibition invites the public to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming architecture from a static practice into a civic performance.

This year's theme — TECHFORMANCE: Technology, Platform and Performance — responds to global concerns about the impact of AI on authorship, ethics, and creativity in built environment practices through 25 exhibits from Hong Kong and overseas exhibitors. Rather than presenting AI as a threat, the Biennale reframes it as a platform for civic imagination, public experimentation, and participatory design.

"Through UABBHK 2025, we aim to reclaim architecture as a human-centred discipline — one that celebrates creativity, ethics, and civic responsibility in the age of AI," said Ar. Allen POON, Chairman of The Hong Kong Institute of Architects Biennale Foundation.

Two Venues, Two Curatorial Focuses

At Oi!, the exhibition explores Co-Creation and Urban Narratives with the Community. Visitors are invited to engage directly with interactive installations that respond to sound, movement, memory, and language. The design of the exhibition reflects the venue's warehouse heritage, featuring arched aluminium structures that create vaulted spaces for community interaction and storytelling.

At EKCC, the exhibition shifts the focus to Experimental AI-driven Urban Futures. A series of modular lab tables serve as platforms for collaborative experimentation, integrating technology and design in a hands-on setting. Both venues at Oi! and EKCC are further unified by a coherent spatial language using aluminium extrusion bent into arcs — a material choice that balances cost-efficiency, elegance, and reusability.

"We see each venue not just as a display, but as a stage for civic performance," said Dr. Jimmy HO and Ar. Aron TSANG, Lead Curators of UABBHK 2025. "By tailoring the design of each site to its specific context, we invite the public to co-create the urban futures they want to see."

Exhibits from UABBHK 2025 will also be showcased at the coming Shenzhen & Hong Kong Bi-City Biennale of UrbanismArchitecture (Shenzhen) (UABBSZ), which will open by late December 2025 at the Hetao Science and Technology Innovation Centre in Shenzhen. The exhibition will feature a portal-inspired installation symbolising the collaboration between Hong Kong and Shenzhen, further reinforcing the Biennale's cross-border dialogue and spatial continuity.

For more information, please visit UABBHK 2025's website: https://uabb2025.hkia.org.hk/en. For detailed exhibitor list and installation descriptions, please refer to the appendix.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




By UABBHK 2025

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
UABBHK Urban art biennale Hong Kong architecture

Related Contents

UABBHK 2025 explores TECHFORMANCE and AI architecture

UABBHK 2025 explores TECHFORMANCE and AI architecture

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

SUNeVision launches third year startup programme

SUNeVision launches third year startup programme

Casket Fairprice team launches pet funeral firm

Casket Fairprice team launches pet funeral firm

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Sigenergy Mobility House publish charging white paper

Sigenergy Mobility House publish charging white paper

AZI gets $300 million investment letter from CDIB

AZI gets $300 million investment letter from CDIB

Geumsan Insamju expands overseas via expos

Geumsan Insamju expands overseas via expos

Marintec China 2025 sets attendance record

Marintec China 2025 sets attendance record

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020