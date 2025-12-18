Corporate

IX Digital Asset releases 2025 review results

December 18, 2025 | 11:16
(0) user say
The latest review of the industry classification system for digital assets has been published, updating categorisations.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2025 - IX Asia Indexes today announced the 2nd Half 2025 Review of the IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System ("DAICS®"), aiming to provide professionals worldwide with a transparent and standardized classification scheme to determine sector and exposure of particular digital assets. DAICS® classifies digital assets into 2 main categories: a) Cryptocurrencies and b) Asset Backed Tokens (ABTs) in a 3-tier system for each category. For Cryptocurrencies: Tier 1-Industry/ Tier 2-Sector/ Tier 3-Sub-sector; and for ABTs: Tier 1-Asset Type/ Tier 2-Branch/ Tier 3-Sub-branch. The results are as follows:
  • DAICS® coin coverage: As of 3rd December, the top 50 coins by average market capitalization across the past 90 days
  • DAICS® market capitalization coverage: 96.98%*
  • The % coverage of market capitalization of the 50th ranked coin: 0.048%**
  • Member changes within the Top 50 Coins in DAICS®: eight coins added and nine coins deleted
  • Additions: Zcash (ZEC), World Liberty Financial USD (WUSD), PayPalUSD (PYUSD), Memecore (M), Worldcoin (WLD), Story (IP), Arbitrum (ARB), KuCoin (KCS)
  • Deletions: Mantra (OM), GateToken (GT), Official Trump (TRUMP), VeChain (VET), Render (RENDER), First Digital USD (FDUSD), Filecoin (FIL), Cosmos (ATOM), Algorand (ALGO)
  • 9 Green Coins labelled: Cronos (CRO), Pi (PI), Internet Computer (ICP), Hedera, Sui (SUI), Toncoin (TON), Arbitrum (ARB), Mantle (MNT), Tron (TRX)
Note:
*Special currency treatment of DAICS® applies, where any wrapped or second-level cryptocurrency is not considered in the calculation for the market capitalization of DAICS®
**Based on 3rd December 2025

G: Green Coin

The rankings of additions and deletions for the DAICS® top 50 cryptocurrencies are listed in Appendix 1. All classification changes, including the ixCrypto Infrastructure Index and ixCrypto Stablecoin index, will take effect on 23rd January 2026, with market capitalization, rankings, and weightings available at www.ix-index.com.

1. Cryptocurrencies

1.1. Structure and Definitions

Tier 1: Industry Changes
The industry groups remain unchanged, with 5 industries and the respective weightings as follows:
Industry Weighting (%)
Payment (110) 73.87%
Infrastructure (120) 19.89%
Financial Services (130) 4.82%
Tech & Data (140) 0.22%
Media & Entertainment (150) 1.20%

Tier 2: Sector Changes
The number of sectors has increased from 17 to 18. There is one new sector added under the industry group "Tech & Data (140)":

Identification (14040)
Definition: Cryptocurrencies that facilitate decentralized identity authentication and/or blockchain-based validation of digital intellectual property rights. The classification emphasizes trust, data consent, and privacy as core architectural features while the crypto by itself is not an identity token.

1.2. Reclassification Changes
This review doesn’t have any reclassification of the existing coins. The DAICS® 2H 2025 cryptocurrencies classification is available in Appendix 2.

1.3. Green Coin Label
This review identifies 9 Green Coins, classified based on their energy-per-unit-transaction, which is defined as the amount of energy consumed for a successful single unit transaction of the coin in the blockchain network. The coins selected rank in the top 20 percentile of the least energy-consuming cryptocurrencies out of the 50 DAICS® constituents. The top 20 percentile's threshold in this review is ≤ 0.150 Wh. The table below lists these low-energy coins.
Industry Low Energy-per-transaction (≤ 0.150 Wh)
Payment (110) CROG
PIG
Infrastructure (120) ICPG
SUIG
ARBG
TRXG		 HBARG
TONG
MNTG
Financial Services (130) NIL
Tech & Data (140) NIL
Media & Entertainment (150) NIL

Note: G as 'Green Coin' labelling for cryptocurrencies that adhere to the principles of sustainability


2. Asset Backed Tokens (ABT)

2.1. Structure and Definitions

Tier 1: Asset Type Changes
The asset types remain unchanged at 6 as follows:
1) Culture (205),
2) Real Estate (215),
3) Financials (235),
4) Entertainment (255),
5) Natural Resources (265), and
6) Green Economy (275)

Tier 2: Branch Changes
The number of branches has increased from 31 to 32, with a new branch added under Financials (235): Tokenized funds (23540).

2.2. Classification Changes
This review doesn’t have any reclassification of the existing assets.

2.3. Coverage of DAICS®
A classification summary and definition table of both cryptocurrencies and ABTsare available in Appendices 3 and 4. For further information regarding the methodology of the DAICS®, please refer to the "IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System"- principle and guiding methodology on the company website https://ix-index.com/daics.html.

For more details on DAICS® qualification criteria, please email daics@ixindex.com.

Appendix 1

Additions and Deletions in DAICS® Top 50 Cryptocurrencies

Additions
Current Rank Cryptocurrencies
28 Zcash (ZEC)
31 World Liberty Financial USD (WUSD)
41 PayPal USD (PYUSD)
45 MemeCore (M)
46 Worldcoin (WLD)
49 Story (IP)
50 Arbitrum (ARBG)
51 KuCoin (KCS)

Deletions
Prev. Rank Cryptocurrencies Current Rank
34 Mantra (OM) 300+
41 GateToken (GT) 67
43 OFFICIAL TRUMP 56
45 VeChain (VET) 55
46 Render (RNDR) 58
47 First Digital USD (FDUSDG) 71
48 Filecoin (FIL) 61
50 Cosmos (ATOM) 54
51 Algorand (ALGO) 52

G: Green Coin


Appendix 2

Classification of the Top 50 Coins by Industry and Sector
Category Industry Sector Cryptocurrencies
Cryptocurrencies (1) Payment:

Blockchain based money, designed for transactional purposes. This includes daily transactions usage and stablecoins.		 Transaction & Payment BTC
XRP
BCH
XLM
LTC		 XMR
CROG
ZEC
PIG
KAS
Stablecoin USDT
USDC
USDe		 DAI
WUSD
PYUSD
Infrastructure:

Bedrock blockchain that facilitates the operation of other decentralised applications. This includes the creation and running of dedicated blockchain platforms, achieving interoperability between networks, increasing the amount or speed of transactions etc		 Application Development Protocol & Smart Contract ETH
SOL
TRXG
ADA
HYPE
SUIG
AVAX		 HBARG
TONG
NEAR
ETC
APT
ICPG
Interoperability LINK
DOT		 ATOM
Scaling & Sharding MNTG
ARBG		 POL
Supporting System NIL
Financial services:

Tokens that provide on-chain asset management services, crypto-exchange services, funding, lending and other capital markets related services		 Exchange Tokens BNB
LEO
BGB		 UNI
OKB
KCS
Lending & Borrowing AAVE
Staking ENA
Financial Asset Tokenization ONDO
Tech & Data:

Provision of data management and storage, and development of innovative crypto technology		 Storage & Sharing NIL
Data Management NIL
Artificial Intelligence TAO
Identification
(NEW)		 WLD IP
Media & Entertainment:

Recreational and media services. Including content creation and distribution, advertising through crypto-asset incentive mechanisms, gaming and collectibles		 Social Media & Community DOGE
SHIB		 PEPE
M
Streaming NIL
Gaming NIL
Metaverse NIL

Note:
G as 'Green Coin' for cryptocurrencies that adhere to the principles of sustainability
NEW for newly added sector

Appendix 3

DAICS® Industry and Sector Definition
Category Industry Sector Sector definition
Cryptocurrencies (1) Payment: (110)

Definition
Blockchain based money, designed for transactional purposes. This includes daily transactions usage and stablecoins.		 Transaction & Payment
(11010)		 Cryptocurrencies that are used for store of value, unit of account, medium of exchange
Stablecoin
(11020)		 Cryptocurrencies where price is pegged to a / a basket of, reference asset
Infrastructure: (120)

Definition
Bedrock blockchain that facilitates the operation of other decentralised applications. This includes the creation and running of dedicated blockchain platforms, achieving interoperability between networks, increasing the amount or speed of transactions etc.		 Application Development Protocol & Smart Contract
(12010)		 layer-1 blockchain network that facilitates DApp creation and smart contract execution and smart contract
Interoperability
(12020)		 Network that increases inter-connectivity and integration of the fragmented cryptocurrency ecosystem
Scaling & Sharding
(12030)		 Networks that increase the ability to cope with the influx of many transactions at a time and blockchain network that can be split into smaller partitions, to improve scalability and process transactions quicker
Supporting System
(12040)		 Networks/sidechains that improve functionality of layer-1 network
Financial services: (130)

Definition
Tokens that provide on-chain asset management services, crypto-exchange services, funding, lending, and other capital markets related services		 Exchange Tokens
(13010)		 Cryptocurrencies that represent the stable coin in the exchange ecosystem and allow users to covert from digital asset on decentralised or centralised system int fiat currencies
Lending & Borrowing
(13020)		 Borrowing and lending crypto assets with interest in return and other secondary financial tools derived from primary underlying asset, such as crypto futures and options
Staking
(13030)		 Holding and "staking" of certain amount of cryptocurrency in a wallet to facilitate network operations
Financial Asset Tokenization (13040) Cryptocurrencies/protocols that focus on the tokenized issuance and management of financial assets
Tech & Data: (140)

Definition
Provision of data management and storage, and development of innovative crypto technology		 Storage & Sharing
(14010)		 Crypto protocols that provide decentralized storage and/or sharing of data filing and resources.
Data Management
(14020)		 Networks/Protocols that facilitate the indexing and querying of data from blockchain(s), enabling efficient data retrieval and management for decentralized applications
Artificial Intelligence
(14030)		 Cryptos/Protocols that facilitate the use of AI powered apps or projects directly using blockchain platform.
Identification
(14040) (NEW)		 Cryptocurrencies that facilitate decentralized identity authentication and/or blockchain-based validation of digital intellectual property rights. The classification emphasizes trust, data consent, and privacy as core architectural features while the crypto by itself is not an identity token.
Media & Entertainment: (150)

Definition
Recreational and media services. Including content creation and distribution, advertising through crypto-asset incentive mechanisms, gaming and collectibles		 Social Media & Community
(15010)		 Cryptos that provides mast social community and followers without a close secondary industry sector
Streaming
(15020)		 Cryptos that provides rights to access decentralised video-streaming sites
Gaming
(15030)		 Cryptos which mainly used in gaming or gaming supporting industry
Metaverse
(15040)		 Cryptos that is commonly used in collective virtual open space, created by the convergence of virtually enhanced physical and digital reality. This includes the use of VR and/or AR and/or 3D.

Note: NEW for newly added sector

Appendix 4

DAICS® Asset Type and Branch Definition
Category Asset Type Branch Sub -branch
Asset-Backed Tokens (2) Culture: (205)

Definition
Real asset relating to sports, art, cultural drama, festive collectibles and design IPs etc.		 Art
(20510)











This shall be further developed in the future with more digital assets available in the market
Sports
(20520)
Festive Collectibles
(20530)
Design IPs
(20540)
Drama and Play IPs
(20550)
Real Estate:(215)

Definition
Assets that mainly derived its valuation from property, real estate, and land		 Commercial Property
(21510)
Residential Property
(21520)
Governmental Property
(21530)
Residential and Commercial Land
(21540)
Financials: (235)

Definition
Real financial asset including listed company shareholdings on regulated centralised exchanges and private company shareholdings; debt instruments; property trusts and derivatives that settled on regulated exchange (CeFi and DeFi).		 Tokenised Securities (Company Securities, ETF)
(23510)
Tokenised Debts
(23520)
Tokenised REITs
(23530)
Tokenised Funds(NEW)
(23540)
Entertainment: (255)

Definition
Ownership of the IPs assets in the area of entertainment in real world such as concert, play, shows, circus, musicals, songs, movies, games, events and programs, and souvenir collectibles that is derived from the above areas.		 Movies
(25510)





This shall be further developed in the future with more digital assets available in the market
Songs
(25520)
Concerts
(25530)
Gaming
(25540)
All Other Entertainment Events and Collectibles
(25550)
Natural Resources: (265)

Definition
Natural resources asset that derived directly from sea, sky, atmosphere and underground and can be classified as a commodity with standardisation such as precious metals, agricultural, energy and metals.		 Precious Metals
(26510)
Agricultural
(26520)
Energy
(26530)
Metals
(26540)
Green Economy (275)

Definition
Ownership of Projects Asset that falls under the definition of the UN 17SDG²s, with over 80% of the income or jobs provided on these 17 initiatives.		 No Poverty & Zero Hunger
(27510)







Following definition of the United Nations
17 sustainable development goals²
Good Health and Well-Being
(27520)
Quality Education
(27530)
Gender Equality
(27540)
Clean Water and Sanitation/Affordable and Clean Energy
(27550)
Decent Work and Economic Growth/ Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure/ Partnerships for the Goals
(27560)
Reduced inequalities/ Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions
(27570)
Sustainable Cities and Communities/Responsible Consumption and Production
(27580)
Climate Action
(27590)
Life Below Water & Life on Land
(27500)

Note: NEW for newly added branch

² United Nations 17 sustainable development goals covering 1) No Poverty 2) Zero Hunger 3) Good Health and Well-Being 4) Quality Education 5) Gender Equality 6) Clean Water and Sanitation 7) Affordable And Clean Energy 8) Decent Work and Economic Growth 9) Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure 10) Reduced inequalities 11) Sustainable Cities and Communities 12) Responsible Consumption and Production 13) Climate Action 14) Life Below Water 15) Life on Land 16) Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions and 17) Partnerships for the Goals https://sdgs.un.org/goals

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information about IX Asia Tokenization Advisory Committee & Working Group, please visit https://ix-index.com/tokenization-committee.html.

By IX Asia Indexes

TagTag:
IX Digital Asset digital assets

