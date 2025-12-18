IX Digital Asset releases 2025 review results

DAICS ® coin coverage: As of 3 rd December, the top 50 coins by average market capitalization across the past 90 days

coin coverage: As of 3 December, the top 50 coins by average market capitalization across the past 90 days DAICS ® market capitalization coverage: 96.98%*

market capitalization coverage: 96.98%* The % coverage of market capitalization of the 50th ranked coin: 0.048%**

Member changes within the Top 50 Coins in DAICS ® : eight coins added and nine coins deleted

: eight coins added and nine coins deleted Additions: Zcash (ZEC), World Liberty Financial USD (WUSD), PayPalUSD (PYUSD), Memecore (M), Worldcoin (WLD), Story (IP), Arbitrum (ARB), KuCoin (KCS)

Deletions: Mantra (OM), GateToken (GT), Official Trump (TRUMP), VeChain (VET), Render (RENDER), First Digital USD (FDUSD), Filecoin (FIL), Cosmos (ATOM), Algorand (ALGO)

9 Green Coins labelled: Cronos (CRO), Pi (PI), Internet Computer (ICP), Hedera, Sui (SUI), Toncoin (TON), Arbitrum (ARB), Mantle (MNT), Tron (TRX)

Industry Weighting (%) Payment (110) 73.87% Infrastructure (120) 19.89% Financial Services (130) 4.82% Tech & Data (140) 0.22% Media & Entertainment (150) 1.20%

Identification (14040)

Industry Low Energy-per-transaction (≤ 0.150 Wh) Payment (110) CROG

PIG Infrastructure (120) ICPG

SUIG

ARBG

TRXG HBARG

TONG

MNTG Financial Services (130) NIL Tech & Data (140) NIL Media & Entertainment (150) NIL

Current Rank Cryptocurrencies 28 Zcash (ZEC) 31 World Liberty Financial USD (WUSD) 41 PayPal USD (PYUSD) 45 MemeCore (M) 46 Worldcoin (WLD) 49 Story (IP) 50 Arbitrum (ARBG) 51 KuCoin (KCS)

Prev. Rank Cryptocurrencies Current Rank 34 Mantra (OM) 300+ 41 GateToken (GT) 67 43 OFFICIAL TRUMP 56 45 VeChain (VET) 55 46 Render (RNDR) 58 47 First Digital USD (FDUSDG) 71 48 Filecoin (FIL) 61 50 Cosmos (ATOM) 54 51 Algorand (ALGO) 52

Category Industry Sector Cryptocurrencies Cryptocurrencies (1) Payment:



Blockchain based money, designed for transactional purposes. This includes daily transactions usage and stablecoins. Transaction & Payment BTC

XRP

BCH

XLM

LTC XMR

CROG

ZEC

PIG

KAS Stablecoin USDT

USDC

USDe DAI

WUSD

PYUSD Infrastructure:



Bedrock blockchain that facilitates the operation of other decentralised applications. This includes the creation and running of dedicated blockchain platforms, achieving interoperability between networks, increasing the amount or speed of transactions etc Application Development Protocol & Smart Contract ETH

SOL

TRXG

ADA

HYPE

SUIG

AVAX HBARG

TONG

NEAR

ETC

APT

ICPG Interoperability LINK

DOT ATOM Scaling & Sharding MNTG

ARBG POL Supporting System NIL Financial services:



Tokens that provide on-chain asset management services, crypto-exchange services, funding, lending and other capital markets related services Exchange Tokens BNB

LEO

BGB UNI

OKB

KCS Lending & Borrowing AAVE Staking ENA Financial Asset Tokenization ONDO Tech & Data:



Provision of data management and storage, and development of innovative crypto technology Storage & Sharing NIL Data Management NIL Artificial Intelligence TAO Identification

(NEW) WLD IP Media & Entertainment:



Recreational and media services. Including content creation and distribution, advertising through crypto-asset incentive mechanisms, gaming and collectibles Social Media & Community DOGE

SHIB PEPE

M Streaming NIL Gaming NIL Metaverse NIL

Category Industry Sector Sector definition Cryptocurrencies (1) Payment: (110)



Definition

Blockchain based money, designed for transactional purposes. This includes daily transactions usage and stablecoins. Transaction & Payment

(11010) Cryptocurrencies that are used for store of value, unit of account, medium of exchange Stablecoin

(11020) Cryptocurrencies where price is pegged to a / a basket of, reference asset Infrastructure: (120)



Definition

Bedrock blockchain that facilitates the operation of other decentralised applications. This includes the creation and running of dedicated blockchain platforms, achieving interoperability between networks, increasing the amount or speed of transactions etc. Application Development Protocol & Smart Contract

(12010) layer-1 blockchain network that facilitates DApp creation and smart contract execution and smart contract Interoperability

(12020) Network that increases inter-connectivity and integration of the fragmented cryptocurrency ecosystem Scaling & Sharding

(12030) Networks that increase the ability to cope with the influx of many transactions at a time and blockchain network that can be split into smaller partitions, to improve scalability and process transactions quicker Supporting System

(12040) Networks/sidechains that improve functionality of layer-1 network Financial services: (130)



Definition

Tokens that provide on-chain asset management services, crypto-exchange services, funding, lending, and other capital markets related services Exchange Tokens

(13010) Cryptocurrencies that represent the stable coin in the exchange ecosystem and allow users to covert from digital asset on decentralised or centralised system int fiat currencies Lending & Borrowing

(13020) Borrowing and lending crypto assets with interest in return and other secondary financial tools derived from primary underlying asset, such as crypto futures and options Staking

(13030) Holding and "staking" of certain amount of cryptocurrency in a wallet to facilitate network operations Financial Asset Tokenization (13040) Cryptocurrencies/protocols that focus on the tokenized issuance and management of financial assets Tech & Data: (140)



Definition

Provision of data management and storage, and development of innovative crypto technology Storage & Sharing

(14010) Crypto protocols that provide decentralized storage and/or sharing of data filing and resources. Data Management

(14020) Networks/Protocols that facilitate the indexing and querying of data from blockchain(s), enabling efficient data retrieval and management for decentralized applications Artificial Intelligence

(14030) Cryptos/Protocols that facilitate the use of AI powered apps or projects directly using blockchain platform. Identification

(14040) (NEW) Cryptocurrencies that facilitate decentralized identity authentication and/or blockchain-based validation of digital intellectual property rights. The classification emphasizes trust, data consent, and privacy as core architectural features while the crypto by itself is not an identity token. Media & Entertainment: (150)



Definition

Recreational and media services. Including content creation and distribution, advertising through crypto-asset incentive mechanisms, gaming and collectibles Social Media & Community

(15010) Cryptos that provides mast social community and followers without a close secondary industry sector Streaming

(15020) Cryptos that provides rights to access decentralised video-streaming sites Gaming

(15030) Cryptos which mainly used in gaming or gaming supporting industry Metaverse

(15040) Cryptos that is commonly used in collective virtual open space, created by the convergence of virtually enhanced physical and digital reality. This includes the use of VR and/or AR and/or 3D.

Category Asset Type Branch Sub -branch Asset-Backed Tokens (2) Culture: (205)



Definition

Real asset relating to sports, art, cultural drama, festive collectibles and design IPs etc. Art

(20510)























This shall be further developed in the future with more digital assets available in the market Sports

(20520) Festive Collectibles

(20530) Design IPs

(20540) Drama and Play IPs

(20550) Real Estate:(215)



Definition

Assets that mainly derived its valuation from property, real estate, and land Commercial Property

(21510) Residential Property

(21520) Governmental Property

(21530) Residential and Commercial Land

(21540) Financials: (235)



Definition

Real financial asset including listed company shareholdings on regulated centralised exchanges and private company shareholdings; debt instruments; property trusts and derivatives that settled on regulated exchange (CeFi and DeFi). Tokenised Securities (Company Securities, ETF)

(23510) Tokenised Debts

(23520) Tokenised REITs

(23530) Tokenised Funds(NEW)

(23540) Entertainment: (255)



Definition

Ownership of the IPs assets in the area of entertainment in real world such as concert, play, shows, circus, musicals, songs, movies, games, events and programs, and souvenir collectibles that is derived from the above areas. Movies

(25510)











This shall be further developed in the future with more digital assets available in the market Songs

(25520) Concerts

(25530) Gaming

(25540) All Other Entertainment Events and Collectibles

(25550) Natural Resources: (265)



Definition

Natural resources asset that derived directly from sea, sky, atmosphere and underground and can be classified as a commodity with standardisation such as precious metals, agricultural, energy and metals. Precious Metals

(26510) Agricultural

(26520) Energy

(26530) Metals

(26540) Green Economy (275)



Definition

Ownership of Projects Asset that falls under the definition of the UN 17SDG²s, with over 80% of the income or jobs provided on these 17 initiatives. No Poverty & Zero Hunger

(27510)















Following definition of the United Nations

17 sustainable development goals² Good Health and Well-Being

(27520) Quality Education

(27530) Gender Equality

(27540) Clean Water and Sanitation/Affordable and Clean Energy

(27550) Decent Work and Economic Growth/ Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure/ Partnerships for the Goals

(27560) Reduced inequalities/ Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions

(27570) Sustainable Cities and Communities/Responsible Consumption and Production

(27580) Climate Action

(27590) Life Below Water & Life on Land

(27500)

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2025 - IX Asia Indexes today announced the 2Half 2025 Review of the IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System ("DAICS"), aiming to provide professionals worldwide with a transparent and standardized classification scheme to determine sector and exposure of particular digital assets. DAICSclassifies digital assets into 2 main categories: a) Cryptocurrencies and b) Asset Backed Tokens (ABTs) in a 3-tier system for each category. For Cryptocurrencies: Tier 1-Industry/ Tier 2-Sector/ Tier 3-Sub-sector; and for ABTs: Tier 1-Asset Type/ Tier 2-Branch/ Tier 3-Sub-branch. The results are as follows:The rankings of additions and deletions for the DAICStop 50 cryptocurrencies are listed in Appendix 1. All classification changes, including the ixCrypto Infrastructure Index and ixCrypto Stablecoin index, will take effect on 23January 2026, with market capitalization, rankings, and weightings available at www.ix-index.com.1. Cryptocurrencies1.1. Structure and DefinitionsTier 1: Industry ChangesThe industry groups remain unchanged, with 5 industries and the respective weightings as follows:Tier 2: Sector ChangesThe number of sectors has increased from 17 to 18. There is one new sector added under the industry group "Tech & Data (140)":Definition: Cryptocurrencies that facilitate decentralized identity authentication and/or blockchain-based validation of digital intellectual property rights. The classification emphasizes trust, data consent, and privacy as core architectural features while the crypto by itself is not an identity token.1.2. Reclassification ChangesThis review doesn’t have any reclassification of the existing coins. The DAICS® 2H 2025 cryptocurrencies classification is available in Appendix 2.1.3. Green Coin LabelThis review identifies 9 Green Coins, classified based on their energy-per-unit-transaction, which is defined as the amount of energy consumed for a successful single unit transaction of the coin in the blockchain network. The coins selected rank in the top 20 percentile of the least energy-consuming cryptocurrencies out of the 50 DAICSconstituents. The top 20 percentile's threshold in this review is ≤ 0.150 Wh. The table below lists these low-energy coins.2. Asset Backed Tokens (ABT)2.1. Structure and DefinitionsTier 1: Asset Type ChangesThe asset types remain unchanged at 6 as follows:1) Culture (205),2) Real Estate (215),3) Financials (235),4) Entertainment (255),5) Natural Resources (265), and6) Green Economy (275)Tier 2: Branch ChangesThe number of branches has increased from 31 to 32, with a new branch added under Financials (235): Tokenized funds (23540).2.2. Classification ChangesThis review doesn’t have any reclassification of the existing assets.2.3. Coverage of DAICSA classification summary and definition table of both cryptocurrencies and ABTsare available in Appendices 3 and 4. For further information regarding the methodology of the DAICS, please refer to the "IX Digital Asset Industry Classification System"- principle and guiding methodology on the company website https://ix-index.com/daics.html.For more details on DAICSqualification criteria, please email daics@ixindex.com.Appendix 1Additions and Deletions in DAICSTop 50 CryptocurrenciesAdditionsDeletionsG: Green CoinAppendix 2Classification of the Top 50 Coins by Industry and SectorAppendix 3DAICSIndustry and Sector DefinitionAppendix 4DAICSAsset Type and Branch Definition

For more information about IX Asia Tokenization Advisory Committee & Working Group, please visit https://ix-index.com/tokenization-committee.html.