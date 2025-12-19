Exein raises 100 million euros for digital immune system

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2025 – Exein, the European leader in embedded cybersecurity for connected devices, today announced €100 million in new funding, bringing its total raised in 2025 to €170 million. The round is led by Blue Cloud Ventures, with participation from HV Capital, Intrepid Growth Partners, Geodesic Capital, and J.P. Morgan.



Exein’s rapid growth reflects both the mounting threat to global businesses and organisations from cyber attacks and a shift to secure connected devices at the source, rather than through conventional perimeter defences. The company’s embedded, hardware-agnostic security platform already protects more than 1.5 billion devices across critical sectors, including energy, healthcare, defence, automotive, aerospace, industrial automation, semiconductors and robotics. Within the first quarter of 2026, the number of devices is expected to surpass two billion, as Exein rolls out new technology, the number of active devices rises and regulatory pressure for device-level security increases.

Expansion to Asia Pacific Doubles Growth The latest funding follows Exein’s €70 million Series C in July 2025, which enabled the company to accelerate its expansion across North America and Asia-Pacific, including the opening of a new Taipei office in early 2026. This year, Exein has delivered 5x year-on-year revenue growth, with almost 50% of its revenue coming from the APAC region, expanding its customer footprint through partnerships with leading manufacturers and chipset providers, including Mediatek and Kontron.

The company’s valuation has nearly doubled in the five months between the July fundraise and this extension, underscoring both exceptional commercial performance and surging demand for device-level cybersecurity.

Funding to support innovation, M&A and next-generation AI security

The €100M in new funding includes both equity and a financing facility arranged by J.P. Morgan. Exein will deploy the capital to:

Accelerate international expansion, particularly in the APAC and US markets.

Support a multi-deal M&A programme in 2026 in Europe and the US.

Advance a new generation of embedded runtime security technology for connected devices, including AI-driven protection for on-device AI and large language models (LLMs)

A digital immune system for the connected world As cyberattacks increasingly target the physical world, shutting down hospitals, and airports, disrupting transport systems, and compromising supply chains, manufacturers are moving away from traditional perimeter defences and towards protection embedded directly in the device. Exein’s platform places AI-powered runtime security inside the firmware itself, enabling devices to detect, contain and respond to threats in real time, even without continuous connectivity.

This model gives manufacturers deeper integrity and provenance checks across their entire supply chain, while ensuring compliance with global cybersecurity regulations such as RED 3.3, the forthcoming EU Cyber Resilience Act, and the US Cyber Trust Mark. With connected devices now the world’s largest and fastest-growing attack surface, Exein has positioned itself as the world’s largest embedded runtime security provider.

Gianni Cuozzo, Founder & CEO, Exein, said: “This round demonstrates just how rapidly Exein is growing. In just one year, we’ve become a truly global company, expanding across the US and Asia-Pacific, and emerged as the world’s largest embedded runtime security provider by devices protected. This new funding allows us to accelerate even faster in 2026 and to support our M&A strategy as we scale into new markets. It will also enable us to introduce the next generation of runtime security technology, probably the most significant advance in our field in almost a decade.”

Caesar Chuang, VP, Asia Pacific & Japan, Exein, said: “This extension underscores Exein’s growing footprint across the Asia-Pacific region, ahead of continued expansion in 2026 with the opening of our Taipei office and a series of new partnerships set to elevate Exein’s role in the market.”

Rami Rahal, Founder & Managing Partner at Blue Cloud Ventures, said: “Exein’s mission is a vital one, and its solution - to place intelligent, real-time defence inside the device itself - is exactly what the market needs as cyberattacks increasingly spill into the physical world. We’re proud to back Exein as it builds the digital immune system for the next decade of global infrastructure.”

Max Hauer, Innovation Economy Banking at J.P. Morgan, said: “Securing the world’s connected devices is becoming essential to the resilience of modern infrastructure. Exein is playing a pivotal role in this, and we are pleased to support the company as it enters its next phase of global growth.”

https://www.exein.io/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.