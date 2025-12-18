Casket Fairprice team launches pet funeral firm

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 December 2025 - The team behind Casket Fairprice, a recognised funeral provider in Singapore, has launched Everpet, a company dedicated to the local pet funeral business. Drawing from decades of experience in human afterlife services, the business aims to bring the same principles of dignified funeral care to families navigating the loss of a beloved pet.

Entering a New Chapter in Pet Aftercare

Everpet operates as a standalone entity established by the third generation of the Casket Fairprice family and its current managing director. According to co-founder Rachael Tay, the expansion was inspired by the family’s personal experience with their cat, Jacob, who was diagnosed with heart disease.



“As funeral directors, we wanted to pre-plan for Jacob and understand the options available in the pet aftercare market,” shared Ms Tay. “However, we could not find the kind of farewell we envisioned for him. That led us to create something new, one that focuses on providing a healing experience, comfort for the family, and a dignified final send-off, because pets are part of the family too.”



A Celebrant-Led Approach New to the Industry

A key differentiator for Everpet is its celebrant-led model, which places storytelling, ritual, and reflection at the centre of each farewell. 80% of the team comes from the human funeral industry, bringing structured protocols and bereavement expertise into the pet funeral business, where such standards are still emerging.



The Ever Love Spa, a guided ritual spa service, exemplifies this approach. Instead of offering only a basic cleaning, Everpet invites families to take part in a calm, step-by-step ritual led by trained care specialists, allowing them to express a final act of care. This is followed by a final private viewing, where pet parents can share their pet’s story and commemorate their companionship in private.



Purpose-Built Spaces Designed for Comfort

Following their central philosophy of dignity, healing, and transparency, Everpet operates from a purpose-built memorial studio in Kaki Bukit designed to feel warm, peaceful, and unintimidating. The environment contrasts with the more clinical spaces commonly associated with pet cremation facilities, helping families approach the farewell process with less apprehension.



Clients have shared positive feedback regarding the atmosphere, describing it as unexpectedly calm and welcoming. Some noted that it felt more like a boutique studio than a traditional funeral facility, reflecting Everpet’s intention to create a safe, comforting space for grieving families.



Supporting Pet Parents Beyond the Farewell

Everpet extends its care beyond pet funeral, cremation, and memorial services as well. Pet owners can participate in their grief support workshops, which offer a safe space for people to discuss their experiences, share memories, and connect with others facing similar loss.



The company also offers pet keepsakes and jewellery, including ash-infused diamonds and handcrafted coloured glass pieces, which families can view in the showroom. This reflects the broader trend of personalisation within the pet funeral business, driven by the growing desire for meaningful remembrance items.



Looking Ahead

Moving forward, Everpet aims to contribute to a more structured and compassionate framework for pet aftercare in Singapore. By combining elements of traditional funeral practice with tailored services for pets and their families, the team remains committed to shaping a more informed and supportive landscape for pet farewells in the years ahead.



For more information about Everpet and their services, visit their website today.



https://everpet.com.sg/

