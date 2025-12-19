FastMed launches online weight program with GLP 1 medication

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2025 - Amid a global surge in demand for the weight-management ingredient GLP-1, the Hong Kong market has encountered challenges including illegal sales and online purchases made without a doctor’s prescription. In response, the local telemedicine and dispensing platform FastMed has introduced an authentic GLP-1 product, offering a safe and compliant online channel for individuals seeking support with weight management.



Weight Management Is a Serious Health Matter



Obesity is recognized by the World Health Organization as a chronic disease.1 Although GLP-1-based medications are highly sought after, FastMed emphasizes that these are prescription drugs. Inappropriate use may lead to serious side effects.



The platform has observed numerous informal channels selling weight-loss injections locally. Members of the public who use these without proper medical assessment may not only experience limited effectiveness but also face potential health risks. FastMed is committed to providing medical services, not merely “selling medications,” aiming to offer the public access to proper medical advice through regulated online channels and to reduce the circulation of non-compliant or counterfeit drugs.



Three-Step Safety Protocol: Consultation, Prescription & Delivery



Unlike conventional e-commerce platforms, FastMed’s weight management program follows a strict medical process:

Online Assessment: Users must complete a health questionnaire and undergo an online consultation. A doctor will evaluate suitability for GLP-1 medication based on BMI, medical history, and overall health.

Personalised Treatment Plan: A GLP-1 weight management plan is provided only if the doctor confirms it is medically appropriate.

Verification & Delivery: Following verification, the prescription is dispensed and delivered directly to the user, ensuring medication authenticity and traceability.



Technology Makes Professional Healthcare More Accessible



Through FastMed’s integrated platform, users can access medical services equivalent to in-clinic standards without needing to visit in person. The process is designed to be highly private, helping individuals manage their health in a medically supervised, safe, and convenient manner.



Learn more: Weight Management Project | GLP-1 Treatment Plan



The medications mentioned are prescription-only. Effectiveness and side effects vary. A clinical assessment by a registered doctor is required to determine suitability. Do not purchase or use without medical supervision.

World Health Organization. (2024, March 1). Obesity and overweight. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/obesity-and-overweight

https://www.fastmedhk.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.