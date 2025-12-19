Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

FastMed launches online weight program with GLP 1 medication

December 19, 2025 | 19:08
(0) user say
The telehealth service now provides a digital weight management programme featuring genuine prescription GLP-1 agonist drugs.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2025 - Amid a global surge in demand for the weight-management ingredient GLP-1, the Hong Kong market has encountered challenges including illegal sales and online purchases made without a doctor’s prescription. In response, the local telemedicine and dispensing platform FastMed has introduced an authentic GLP-1 product, offering a safe and compliant online channel for individuals seeking support with weight management.

Weight Management Is a Serious Health Matter

Obesity is recognized by the World Health Organization as a chronic disease.1 Although GLP-1-based medications are highly sought after, FastMed emphasizes that these are prescription drugs. Inappropriate use may lead to serious side effects.

The platform has observed numerous informal channels selling weight-loss injections locally. Members of the public who use these without proper medical assessment may not only experience limited effectiveness but also face potential health risks. FastMed is committed to providing medical services, not merely “selling medications,” aiming to offer the public access to proper medical advice through regulated online channels and to reduce the circulation of non-compliant or counterfeit drugs.

Three-Step Safety Protocol: Consultation, Prescription & Delivery

Unlike conventional e-commerce platforms, FastMed’s weight management program follows a strict medical process:

  1. Online Assessment: Users must complete a health questionnaire and undergo an online consultation. A doctor will evaluate suitability for GLP-1 medication based on BMI, medical history, and overall health.
  1. Personalised Treatment Plan: A GLP-1 weight management plan is provided only if the doctor confirms it is medically appropriate.
  1. Verification & Delivery: Following verification, the prescription is dispensed and delivered directly to the user, ensuring medication authenticity and traceability.


Technology Makes Professional Healthcare More Accessible

Through FastMed’s integrated platform, users can access medical services equivalent to in-clinic standards without needing to visit in person. The process is designed to be highly private, helping individuals manage their health in a medically supervised, safe, and convenient manner.

Learn more: Weight Management Project | GLP-1 Treatment Plan

The medications mentioned are prescription-only. Effectiveness and side effects vary. A clinical assessment by a registered doctor is required to determine suitability. Do not purchase or use without medical supervision.

  1. World Health Organization. (2024, March 1). Obesity and overweight. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/obesity-and-overweight

https://www.fastmedhk.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By FastMed

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
FastMed GLP 1 online weight program

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Hong Kong exhibition showcases over 60 local innovations

Hong Kong exhibition showcases over 60 local innovations

OPPO UNESCO partner on digital education for Asia Africa

OPPO UNESCO partner on digital education for Asia Africa

OPPO Photography Awards conclude with exhibition in Egypt

OPPO Photography Awards conclude with exhibition in Egypt

Exein raises 100 million euros for digital immune system

Exein raises 100 million euros for digital immune system

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Book of Fame honors outstanding entrepreneurs in fourth edition

Book of Fame honors outstanding entrepreneurs in fourth edition

Hainan launches island wide special customs operations

Hainan launches island wide special customs operations

Singapore Airshow 2026 to explore aviation and space frontiers

Singapore Airshow 2026 to explore aviation and space frontiers

Aimotive LG to unveil integrated car controller at CES

Aimotive LG to unveil integrated car controller at CES

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020