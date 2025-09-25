Corporate

Swiss-Belhotel Corporate Excellence Award 2025: Asia Pacific Recognition

September 25, 2025 | 16:04
(0) user say
Judges cite ESG and staff training scores, giving hoteliers Swiss-Belhotel award keywords and media kit.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 September 2025 - Swiss-Belhotel International, a global hospitality management group, is proud to announce it has been awarded the Corporate Excellence Award at the prestigious Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025.

The award ceremony, held recently at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore, recognized the company's commitment to entrepreneurial and corporate excellence.

Chairman and President, Gavin M. Faull, along with Matthew Faull, Senior Vice President of E-commerce, Distribution & IT, and Edward Faull, Senior Vice President - Technical Services and Projects, and SVP - Operations & Development - Vietnam and Central Asia, were honored to accept the award on behalf of the company.

In his remarks, Mr. Faull said, "Receiving this award is nothing short of extraordinary. It is a testament to the hard work, passion, and perseverance of our entire team across the globe. We are incredibly proud of this achievement, which reaffirms our strategy of sustainable growth and our ability to adapt to evolving market demands while maintaining the highest standards of hospitality."

"I personally thank every member of our team for their unwavering commitment," he continued. "Your passion and professionalism are the foundation of our success. As we look ahead, we will continue to set new milestones, seize new opportunities, and further empower our exceptional team."

With a diverse portfolio of over 150+ hotels and a presence in 20 countries, Swiss-Belhotel International continues to be a leader in the global hospitality industry. The company is recognized for its world-class management models, multi-brand strategy, and owner-centric approach.

The APEA award is a prestigious award recognizing entrepreneurial excellence, which encourages innovation and growth in entrepreneurship. This recognition is a powerful testament to Swiss-Belhotel International's core philosophy of "Passion and Professionalism™" , celebrating the dedication of its global team.

https://www.swiss-belhotel.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Swiss-Belhotel International

TagTag:
Swiss-Belhotel International Corporate Excellence Award SwissBelhotel International Asia Pacific Recognition

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

