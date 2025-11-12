Swiss-Belhotel International Continues To Expand In Malaysia

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 November 2025 - Swiss-Belhotel International, the global hospitality management group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Malaysia’s leading property developer, Sheng Tai International, to explore collaborations in hotel development and management.

The agreement marks the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at developing, branding, and managing future hospitality projects under Swiss-Belhotel International’s recognized portfolio. The collaboration will focus on introducing internationally branded hotels across Malaysia, within Sheng Tai International’s upcoming mixed-use and luxury developments.Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: “We are delighted to collaborate with Sheng Tai International, a visionary developer that shares our commitment to excellence and innovation. Malaysia has long been an important market for Swiss-Belhotel International, and this MOU represents a significant step toward expanding our presence through new, world-class properties that embody our philosophy of.”Dato’ Leong Sir Ley, Founder, Chairman and Group President/CEO of Sheng Tai International, shared:“Melaka has always held a strategic position on the world map, serving as a vibrant hub for entrepreneurs and traders since the 14th century. With its rich cultural heritage, Melaka continues to be a destination of global importance. Today, the Straits of Melaka remains one of the busiest maritime routes in the world, while the city is thriving with international tourism and investment. This collaboration with Swiss-Belhotel International will not only elevate the hospitality landscape in Melaka but also contribute significantly to the local economy. By combining Swiss-Belhotel International’s global expertise with Sheng Tai International’s vision and developments, we believe this partnership will create outstanding growth opportunities, benefitting both our organizations and the communities we serve.”Edward J. L. Faull, Executive Director and Senior Vice President – Group Technical Services & Projects, and Senior Vice President – Operations & Development of Swiss-Belhotel International, added:“This collaboration with Sheng Tai International highlights our shared vision to create high-quality, internationally branded hotels that complement Malaysia’s evolving tourism landscape. We aim to develop exceptional hospitality experiences that reflect the character of each destination while upholding Swiss-Belhotel International’s standards.”This strategic alliance explores opportunities for Swiss-Belhotel International to manage hospitality components within Sheng Tai International’s premium developments, including beachfront and mixed-use projects in Melaka and other key destinations. The partnership aligns with both organizations’ vision to create high-value tourism and lifestyle destinations, advancing hospitality excellence.https://www.swiss-belhotel.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.