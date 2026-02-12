Corporate

Survey Shows Strong Demand for Sustainable Seafood

February 12, 2026 | 14:02
(0) user say
Research revealed eighty percent of consumers prioritise sustainable seafood, prompting industry calls for retailers to expand responsibly sourced offerings.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 February 2026 - As families across Singapore and Malaysia prepare to toss yusheng and serve whole steamed fish for Chinese New Year, new research reveals a striking disconnect: more than eight in ten Malaysians (85%) and nearly three-quarters of Singaporeans (74%) say sustainable seafood matters to them.

Despite actively seeking out sustainable sources, a YouGov survey commissioned by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) found that more than half of Singapore consumers (58%) have never noticed an eco-label when shopping. Recognition of the MSC blue ecolabel label sits at 21%.

With seafood consumption expected to rise during Chinese New Year as celebrations take centre stage, it's a critical moment for sustainable shopping choices.

Malaysia consumes more than double the global average per capita (49 kg versus 21 kg globally), while Singapore imports most of its seafood supply. Without clear labelling and retailer commitment, consumers who want to make sustainable choices often cannot.

In Malaysia, where fishing remains central to coastal livelihoods, 75% of Malaysians believe support and resources are essential for local fishermen to fish responsibly and sustainably.

In Singapore, where nearly all seafood is imported, consumers look to retailers and regulators for assurance, with 55% citing government standards and 54% citing origin information as key drivers of confidence.

"When asked what sustainable seafood means to them, consumers demonstrated a sophisticated understanding: 62% of Singaporeans and 56% of Malaysians associate it with well-managed fisheries operating under clear rules.

"It's clear that consumers are ready and willing to seek out credible certification, so we're urging retailers and businesses to make MSC eco-label products visible and accessible," saidAnne Gabriel, Program Director for Oceania and Singapore at the Marine Stewardship Council.

The research also highlights expectations of retailers. More than half of Singaporeans (52%) believe supermarkets should commit to sourcing sustainable seafood. Even amid cost-of-living pressures, 38% say they are willing to pay more for sustainably sourced seafood, while many others say clear labelling would help them make better choices within their budget.

The findings suggest that as festive demand peaks, clearer eco-labelling could help consumers align their values with their shopping – without changing what's on the dinner table.

Shoppers can find MSC certified sustainable seafood at Cold Storage Singapore, FairPrice Group and Prime Supermarket in Singapore, and at AEON Retail, Jaya Grocer and Village Grocer in Malaysia.

Key findings at a glance
  • 85% of Malaysians and 74% of Singaporeans say sustainable seafood is important
  • 63% (MY) and 58% (SG) have never noticed any eco-label on seafood
  • 75% of Malaysians believe fishermen need support to fish sustainably
  • 52% Singaporeans say retailer commitment to sustainable sourcing would encourage them to choose sustainable seafood
  • Malaysia consumes 49kg of seafood per capita annually vs 21kg global average, sources from Malaysia - Fishery and Aquaculture Country Profiles

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information visit msc.org

By The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC)

Sustainable Seafood Seafood

