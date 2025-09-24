TONMATPAN produces international ‘Green’ PIR panels

TONMATPAN has announced the successful production of polyisocyanurate (PIR) panels using hydrofluoroolefin (HFO), marking a significant milestone in Vietnam's construction materials industry.

This is the first time the market has seen a panel that combines three essential elements: environmental friendliness, production safety, and outstanding thermal insulation.

A key feature of HFO is its extremely low global warming potential and zero ozone depletion potential, significantly reducing its impact on climate change.

Furthermore, HFO ensures absolute safety during production and application: it is non-flammable, non-toxic, and poses no health risks to workers or end-users.

Test results show that conventional PIR panels have a thermal conductivity coefficient ranging from 0.020-0.022 W/m·K, whereas TONMATPAN's HFO PIR panel achieves an impressive 0.01837 W/m·K, currently the lowest in Vietnam.

A lower thermal conductivity coefficient indicates higher insulation performance, allowing the product to reduce energy loss and save operating costs for constructions.

The HFO-based PIR panel is a green’material with the best thermal insulation index in Vietnam

Beyond superior thermal insulation, HFO PIR panels also offer high mechanical strength, fire resistance, moisture resistance, and a long lifespan under various harsh conditions.

With a smooth, bright surface and high aesthetic appeal, the product is suitable for both industrial and modern civil and commercial projects.

Growing demand for green materials

Globally, nations are striving towards net-zero emissions, with green building materials playing a pivotal role.

Many developed markets have adopted stringent energy and environmental standards, demanding materials that are simultaneously economical, safe, and eco-friendly.

In Vietnam, this demand is becoming increasingly evident. Rapid urbanisation, coupled with the boom in industrial parks, logistics centres, commercial hubs, and high-end residential projects, has intensified the need for efficient and sustainable thermal insulation solutions. Sandwich panels are gradually becoming a strategic building material.

Sandwich panels help reduce 20 per cent to 40 per cent of electricity consumption during operation due to their very low heat transfer coefficient (from < 0.020 to 0.040 W/m²K).

The use of sandwich panels indirectly reduces CO₂ emissions by saving electricity for cooling and preservation systems. Additionally, sandwich panels enable faster assembly and installation, 40 per cent to 60 per cent quicker than traditional materials, leading to reduced construction time, labour, and long-term operating costs.

In this context, the introduction of HFO-based PIR panels developed by TONMATPAN is expected to provide a solution to the energy and environmental challenges in modern construction.

With its outstanding advantages, TONMATPAN's HFO-based PIR panel is considered a strategic solution for a wide range of projects: from cold storage, food preservation warehouses where it helps maintain stable temperatures and save electricity; to processing and manufacturing plants, factories, logistics centres, civil and commercial buildings, supermarkets, offices, and green projects where energy saving and aesthetics are highly valued.

Application of PIR panel in cold storage projects

Tran Trung Kien, deputy director of TONMATPAN's international trade department, shared, “We are proud to have mastered green, safe, and environmentally friendly raw materials like HFO, thereby successfully producing PIR panels with the best thermal insulation index in Vietnam today. This is an important foundation for TONMATPAN to become the top choice for foreign-invested projects in Vietnam, and also opens up great opportunities to conquer markets with strict standards for green materials such as the EU, Japan, and the US.”

Green production towards a sustainable future

The successful production of HFO-based PIR panels not only helps TONMATPAN expand its portfolio of high-quality products but also demonstrates TONMATPAN and TONMAT Group's long-term commitment to sustainable development.

This is not just a technological advancement but also reflects the group's long-term vision to contribute to Vietnam's goals of emission reduction, energy saving, and green economic development.

Ha Van Lung, head of production at TONMATPAN, noted, “This is our strategic step in creating modern, energy-saving, and environmentally friendly constructions. This success affirms TONMATPAN's research and technological innovation capabilities, while also contributing to enhancing Vietnam's thermal insulation materials industry."

TONMATPAN team strives to contribute to enhancing Vietnam's thermal insulation materials industry

TONMATPAN will continue to invest in modern technology, improve product quality, develop green production, and reduce emissions.

TONMATPAN also sets a goal to become a pioneering brand bringing ‘Made in Vietnam’ green insulation products to international markets, targeting regions with strict standards such as the EU, Japan, and the US.

This will both affirm the position of Vietnamese enterprises on the global construction materials map and contribute to spreading the value of sustainable development for the community and society.

