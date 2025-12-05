Quang Trach I thermal power plant races towards completion

Testing of ventilation systems for Unit 1 concluded successfully

All efforts are focused on a crucial milestone: connecting Unit 1 to the national grid by December 19, and completing the project in accordance with the government's requirements.

According to EVN’s Power Project Management Board No. 2 (EVNPMB2), the project’s overall progress has been good, with many key packages already completed. The first oil-firing test of the boiler has been successfully conducted, an important component that marked the transition to the next stage of integrated trial operations.

Nguyen Minh Hoang, deputy director of EVNPMB2, said, “We are racing against time. Most auxiliary systems, from water treatment, compressed air, and lubricating oil, to the cooling system, have all been tested and are operating stably. December 19 is not just a deadline; it is a commitment shared by thousands of workers striving day and night on site.”

Harsh weather has posed significant challenges throughout construction. Prolonged rainfall and storms have made the ground slippery and forced adjustments to many installation plans. However, instead of slowing down progress, engineers and workers have organised rotating shifts and positioned temporary rest shelters near work areas to ensure uninterrupted efforts.

Representatives of contractors Lilama 10 and Lilama 18, responsible for most mechanical and installation work, have expressed the same level of determination as the investor.

Pham The Thao, site manager of Lilama 18, said, “We are handling up to 68,000 tonnes of equipment. So far, more than 88 per cent has been completed. The rain and wind have made the installation of the boiler, turbine, and dust filtration systems far more difficult, but once we take on a task, we are committed to finishing it on schedule.”

Vietnamese contractors are responsible for many key parts of the project

Over 4,000 workers are present on site at any given time. Support teams, such as Trinh Quang Tuyen's crew from Lilama 10, have remained on-site 24/7. “To meet the schedule, we have arranged continuous shifts, with meals and rest areas set up on the construction site. As a Vietnamese contractor contributing to a national-scale project, we must strive to improve every day,” Tuyen said.

Thanks to the combined efforts of the investor and contractors, Quang Trach I is steadily moving towards becoming one of EVN’s fastest, safest, and most comprehensively executed thermal power projects in recent years.

USC technology and green standards

One of the reasons Quang Trach I is considered a technological milestone for Vietnam’s thermal power sector is its application of the most advanced ultra-supercritical (USC) technology.

The plant’s boiler operates at extremely high pressure and temperature, improving energy conversion efficiency and reducing coal consumption to about 280g/kWh, thereby significantly lowering CO₂, SOx, and NOx emissions.

The coal storage area is designed with shielding to minimise dust

Representatives of EVNPMB2 stated, “We optimise technology not only to enhance operational efficiency but also to fully meet both domestic and international environmental standards.”

The plant is equipped with a flue gas desulfurisation, a NOx reduction system, high-efficiency electrostatic precipitators, and an automatic emissions monitoring system.

As a result, emissions released through the stack meet stringent environmental requirements and are considered among the most advanced treatment lines in Vietnam’s coal-fired power plants.

Another notable highlight is the high participation rate of Vietnamese companies in construction. Lilama, CC1, and local mechanical enterprises have been responsible for major components. This localisation effort has helped reduce costs and strengthened Vietnam’s mechanical and energy industry capabilities.

Quang Trach I will not only provide an essential baseload power source for the Central region, currently facing severe capacity shortages, but also help stabilise the national grid, especially as renewable energy continues to grow rapidly yet remains intermittent.

Quang Trach I is the biggest thermal power plant across the country on installed capacity

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade and EVN, once operational, Quang Trach I will supply 8.4-9 billion kWh/year, reduce transmission pressure between the North and Central regions, and contribute to local budget revenue and long-term employment.

Notably, its long-term design already incorporates the potential for fuel transition to biomass or ammonia, aligning with Vietnam’s Net Zero 2050 roadmap. This demonstrates that the project not only serves immediate needs but is also preparing for a clean energy future.

The project has total investment of VND41-42 trillion ($1.65 billion) with installed capacity of 1,200-1,403 MW (for two units), and expected annual output of nearly 9 billion kWh. The engineering, procurement, and construction contractor consortium consists of Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan), Hyundai E&C (Korea), and CC1 (Vietnam).

Quang Trach Power Centre will also host future LNG projects, aiming to form an integrated power-gas hub for the north-central region.

