Cai Mep Ha Port project wins approval with $1.95bn investment

The Cai Mep Ha general and container port project was approved on January 30 by Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, with total investment exceeding VND50.8 trillion (around $1.95 billion). Three investors were authorised to implement the project: Geleximco Group JSC, International Transportation and Trading JSC and the State Capital Investment Corporation.

The Cai Mep Ha general and container port is envisioned as a gateway port combined with an international transshipment hub, serving both long-haul import-export routes and global container transshipment in line with national strategies for sustainable marine economic development.

The project will cover around 351 hectares, including nearly 230ha for container port operations, of which about 121ha will be reclaimed land. The port system will extend almost 7.5km and is designed to accommodate container vessels of up to 250,000 Deadweight Tonnage, along with feeder vessels and barges serving coastal and inland waterways.

Supporting infrastructure will include container yards, warehouses, irradiation facilities, and other auxiliary and technical systems to ensure smooth operations.

The venture will be implemented in three phases. The first phase is scheduled to commence operations in the fourth quarter of 2028. The second phase is slated to commence operations in the first quarter of 2035. The third phase is expected to commence operations in the first quarter of 2045.

Upon completion of all phases, Cai Mep Ha port will reach a maximum capacity of 10.8 million 20-foot containers per year.

Of the total $1.95 billion investment, investors’ equity will account for more than VND7.6 trillion (nearly $292 million), or 15 per cent, with the remaining 85 per cent mobilised from other sources. The Cai Mep Ha general and container port is expected to strengthen logistics capacity and boost the competitiveness of import and export goods, while creating jobs, supporting socioeconomic development in the Southern Key Economic Region, and increasing state budget revenues.

