Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Cai Mep Ha Port project wins approval with $1.95bn investment

February 02, 2026 | 16:17
(0) user say
A major port investment has been approved as part of efforts to strengthen Vietnam’s logistics and maritime infrastructure.
Cai Mep Ha Port project wins approval with $1.95bn investment

The Cai Mep Ha general and container port project was approved on January 30 by Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, with total investment exceeding VND50.8 trillion (around $1.95 billion). Three investors were authorised to implement the project: Geleximco Group JSC, International Transportation and Trading JSC and the State Capital Investment Corporation.

The Cai Mep Ha general and container port is envisioned as a gateway port combined with an international transshipment hub, serving both long-haul import-export routes and global container transshipment in line with national strategies for sustainable marine economic development.

The project will cover around 351 hectares, including nearly 230ha for container port operations, of which about 121ha will be reclaimed land. The port system will extend almost 7.5km and is designed to accommodate container vessels of up to 250,000 Deadweight Tonnage, along with feeder vessels and barges serving coastal and inland waterways.

Supporting infrastructure will include container yards, warehouses, irradiation facilities, and other auxiliary and technical systems to ensure smooth operations.

The venture will be implemented in three phases. The first phase is scheduled to commence operations in the fourth quarter of 2028. The second phase is slated to commence operations in the first quarter of 2035. The third phase is expected to commence operations in the first quarter of 2045.

Upon completion of all phases, Cai Mep Ha port will reach a maximum capacity of 10.8 million 20-foot containers per year.

Of the total $1.95 billion investment, investors’ equity will account for more than VND7.6 trillion (nearly $292 million), or 15 per cent, with the remaining 85 per cent mobilised from other sources.

The Cai Mep Ha general and container port is expected to strengthen logistics capacity and boost the competitiveness of import and export goods, while creating jobs, supporting socioeconomic development in the Southern Key Economic Region, and increasing state budget revenues.

Ho Chi Minh City starts construction of four key infrastructure projects Ho Chi Minh City starts construction of four key infrastructure projects

Ho Chi Minh City commenced construction and held ground-breaking ceremonies for four key infrastructure and transport projects on January 15 with a combined investment of nearly VND240 trillion (more than $9.2 billion).
Ho Chi Minh City seeks investor to revive Binh Quoi–Thanh Da project Ho Chi Minh City seeks investor to revive Binh Quoi–Thanh Da project

Ho Chi Minh City has moved to revive the long-stalled Binh Quoi–Thanh Da new urban area by seeking a strategic investor for the long-delayed development.
Ho Chi Minh City to develop first eco-industrial park in Q1 Ho Chi Minh City to develop first eco-industrial park in Q1

Phu My 3 Specialised Industrial Park is completing procedures to become Ho Chi Minh City's first eco-industrial park, with official recognition expected in the first quarter of 2026.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Cai Mep Ha port Ho Chi Minh City port marine infrastructure transshipment

Related Contents

Ho Chi Minh City to develop first eco-industrial park in Q1

Ho Chi Minh City to develop first eco-industrial park in Q1

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

Angsana and Dhawa Ho Tram offer a serene Lunar New Year retreat

From Vietnam to the world: Pizza 4P’s global journey

From Vietnam to the world: Pizza 4P’s global journey

British rail businesses strengthen cooperation in Vietnam

British rail businesses strengthen cooperation in Vietnam

Nestlé accompanies Ho Chi Minh City's student sports event

Nestlé accompanies Ho Chi Minh City's student sports event

Ho Chi Minh City seeks investor to revive Binh Quoi–Thanh Da project

Ho Chi Minh City seeks investor to revive Binh Quoi–Thanh Da project

Latest News ⁄ Investing

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Cai Mep Ha Port project wins approval with $1.95bn investment

Cai Mep Ha Port project wins approval with $1.95bn investment

CPA Australia Presents Four-Pillar Budget Recommendations

CPA Australia Presents Four-Pillar Budget Recommendations

Repositioning Vietnam in Asia’s manufacturing race

Repositioning Vietnam in Asia’s manufacturing race

Hankook Tyres Perform at Miami E-Prix

Hankook Tyres Perform at Miami E-Prix

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020