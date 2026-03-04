MDJM raises $8.5 million for animation and cultural projects

LONDON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MDJM LTD (Nasdaq: UOKA) ("MDJM" or the "Company") announced that it has completed two offerings totaling an aggregate of approximately USD 8.5 million in February and March 2026 to advance its global animation production and cultural infrastructure initiatives.

On February 11, 2026, the Company closed an upsized public offering, raising gross proceeds of approximately USD 6 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. On March 2, 2026, the Company completed a registered direct offering, raising gross proceeds of approximately USD 2.5 million, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. An estimated 50% of the combined funding will support international animation collaborations and the continued development of the Company's cultural project centered around Fernie Castle in Scotland.

International Animation Co-Productions with H5 and Abano

A portion of the newly secured capital will be allocated to the co-production of two animated films in collaboration with internationally renowned animation studios H5 (S.A.R.L.) ("H5") and Abano Producións.

Both projects are currently in active production and are targeted for completion by the end of 2026. Upon completion, the Company expects to evaluate international film festival submissions and global distribution opportunities.

H5 is recognized for its work in cross-media digital art and animation, while Abano Producións has participated in international recognized animated productions and festival-screened projects.

Through this collaboration, MDJM seeks to combine innovative storytelling, high artistic standards, and strong global distribution potential, while strategically establishing a long-term ecosystem of proprietary original IP assets.

Development of a Distinctive Cultural Field at Fernie Castle

The offerings will also support the ongoing design and planning of a cultural development project integrating:

The Fernie Castle Animation Museum

A Classical Oriental Garden cultural landscape design

The castle and garden are intended to form a cohesive cultural destination combining heritage architecture, landscape design, and animation-related programming.

This initiative reflects MDJM's long-term vision of building a physical cultural venue that complements its creative and production initiatives.

Design Leadership by Kengo Kuma and Simpson & Brown

The Fernie Castle project involves design collaboration with Kengo Kuma & Associates ("KKAA") and Simpson & Brown LLP ("Simpson & Brown").

KKAA is widely recognized for his human-centered architectural philosophy and his ability to integrate built form with surrounding environment and cultural context. Simpson & Brown brings extensive expertise in heritage architecture and conservation, helping ensure that the project preserves architectural integrity while extending its historical legacy with contemporary cultural functionality.

Together, this collaboration brings together a British medieval castle and a Classical Oriental Garden landscape in a unified cultural setting. The project reflects a cross-temporal and cross-cultural design dialogue, integrating distinct architectural traditions within a cohesive and thoughtfully designed environment..

Under their design direction, the Fernie Castle cultural field is progressing in alignment with MDJM's broader global cultural development strategy.

Advancing A Global Cultural Strategy

The successful offerings reflect confidence in MDJM's strategic direction. The Company is advancing a global cultural development framework that integrates:

International animation production

Architectural and landscape-based cultural infrastructure

Digital cultural initiative

Cross-border creative collaboration

This integrated approach positions MDJM at the intersection of content creation, cultural space design, and global creative industry development.

Outlook for the Animation Industry

MDJM remains constructive on the long-term growth of the global animation industry. As demand for high-quality storytelling and culturally resonant content continues to expand, the Company believes animation will remain important component of the global creative economy.

The recent capital infusion enhances MDJM's ability to advance its international projects while supporting the development of a sustainable cultural ecosystem focused on creativity and long-term global engagement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Act. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions, and include statements regarding anticipated use of proceeds from the offerings, the Company's future operating or financial results; the Company's liquidity; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.