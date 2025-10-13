Corporate

Stavian Recycling signs MoUs with European recycling technology firms

October 13, 2025 | 19:21
Stavian Recycling JSC has signed agreements with two global players in plastic recycling technology to advance its rPET recycling plant in Vietnam.
On October 10 in Germany, Stavian Recycling JSC signed MoUs with Austria’s Starlinger & Co. GmbH and Italy’s AMUT S.p.A. The agreements mark a key milestone in developing the rPET recycling plantt within the Stavian Recycling Complex in the Nghi Son Economic Zone, Thanh Hoa province, which is planned to process 17,000 tons annually.

Under the agreements, Starlinger & Co. GmbH will supply the recoSTAR PET ART line – a state-of-the-art European technology widely adopted by global brands such as Coca-Cola and PepsiCo. Meanwhile, AMUT S.p.A. will provide a washing line for post-consumer plastic materials, utilising its most advanced technologies to ensure input quality that meets international standards.

This collaboration with two world-class technology providers demonstrates the strong commitment of Stavian Recycling in particular, and Stavian Group as a whole, to investing in cutting-edge solutions to produce high-quality rPET products that meet the most stringent export requirements and standards in Europe, the United States, and Japan.

"The collaboration between Stavian Recycling and two global technology leaders – Starlinger and AMUT – marks a strategic step forward that reflects our determination to invest comprehensively and pursue sustainable development and the circular economy," said Dinh Duc Thang, chairman cum CEO of Stavian Group. "We believe the rPET recycling plant in the Nghi Son Economic Zone will become a pioneering model of advanced technology and environmental standards in the region, contributing meaningfully to Vietnam’s green growth goals."

With advanced technology and strong production capacity, the rPET recycling plant of the Stavian Recycling Complex is expected to create added value for the domestic plastic recycling industry, boost exports, generate employment opportunities, increase local budget revenues, and enhance Vietnam’s competitiveness in the global recycling sector.

By Thanh Van

Tag:
Recycling technology rPET recycling plant Plastic recycling Stavian Recycling Advanced technology Global enterprises

