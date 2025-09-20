Corporate

GreenPlas 2025 towards a greener plastics future via policy reinforcement, partnership and investment

September 20, 2025 | 14:00
(0) user say
The seminar “GreenPlas Vietnam: Financing the Circular Future,” held on September 19 in Ho Chi Minh City, delved into solutions for a greener plastics future.

Vietnam generates around 1.8 million tonnes of plastic waste each year, with up to 0.73 million tonnes ending up in the ocean, yet only 27 per cent is recycled, according to the Centre for Natural Resources and Environment Communication, Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

To address this challenge, and unlock new opportunities, the executive seminar “GreenPlas Vietnam: Financing the Circular Future” was held at the Vietnam International Plastics & Rubber Industry Exhibition 2025, co-hosted by Chan Chao International and CCX Partners. It brought together manufacturers, suppliers and innovators to discuss how Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) policies, Vietnam’s Green Taxonomy, investment, and partnerships can drive the shift toward circularity.

GreenPlas 2025 towards a greener plastics future via policy reinforcement, partnership and investment
Plastic industry leaderships and international exhibitors attending Seminar inside Vietnam Plastics and Rubber Industry Exhibition 2025

The morning Strategy Forum featured Le Anh, sustainability director of Duy Tan Recycling, Phuong Le, director of Thinh Vuong Plastics, and Phuong Nguyen, managing partner of CCX Partners, in a candid dialogue about EPR implementation and green investment. The conversation took place in the broader context of Vietnam’s ongoing “Doi moi 2.0” reform agenda, including four major resolutions passed between late 2024 and 2025 on technology and innovation, internationalisation, law enforcement, and private sector growth.

“Sustainability and recycling strategy have always been a need for Vietnamese companies even before EPR, for the purpose of saving costs and streamlining production machinery,” Le said.

For multinationals with clear sustainability roadmaps, the path is straightforward. Major players like Duy Tan Recycling, embedded in fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) supply chains, have a head start. The tougher question is whether Vietnam’s smal-and-medium - sized enterprises (SMEs) can secure a meaningful seat at the table in this transition.

GreenPlas 2025 towards a greener plastics future via policy reinforcement, partnership and investment
"Scaling Plastics Circularity through Co-creating Partnerships" panel discussion

The afternoon Innovation Forum spotlighted bold solutions from emerging players: BOTOL with its smart bottle collection machines, BUYO with biodegradable plastics from agricultural byproducts, and Turn Green with its breakthrough water-soluble plastic technology.

“It takes forever for start-ups to get into the supply chain. That’s why we need strategic partnerships and co-creation to truly contribute,” said Jonathan Sourintha, co-founder of Turn Green.

Speakers emphasised that innovation alone is not enough. Progress requires collaboration across the entire value chain, from material suppliers to FMCG and F&B companies piloting applications, as well as accelerator programmes and impact funds providing the capital to scale.

The message from GreenPlas Vietnam 2025 was clear: no single player can carry this transition alone. Partnerships, reinforced by financing and strong policy alignment, will determine whether Vietnam’s plastics industry can move beyond compliance and transform sustainability into a true competitive advantage.

Retailers step up to reduce plastic waste Retailers step up to reduce plastic waste

The role of retailers is becoming increasingly important not only in adjusting business operations but also in leading sustainable consumption trends, as Vietnam faces mounting pressure from plastic pollution.
Binh Minh Plastics honoured by Forbes Vietnam for sustainable growth Binh Minh Plastics honoured by Forbes Vietnam for sustainable growth

Binh Minh Plastics JSC, partnered with SCG, has once again been named among the top 50 listed companies by Forbes Vietnam.
VietnamPlas 2025 showcases eco-friendly innovations for global growth VietnamPlas 2025 showcases eco-friendly innovations for global growth

VietnamPlas 2025 is taking place from September 17–20 in Ho Chi Minh City, spotlighting eco-friendly advancements to drive future growth, address evolving market demands, and foster regional and global collaboration.

By Thanh Van

GreenPlas Vietnam Greener plastics future Circular Future green taxonomy Extended producer responsibility Plastic waste recycling

