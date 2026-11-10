Stavian and Midas Capital team up on digital infrastructure

Photo: Stavian Group

The two companies signed an MoU on strategic cooperation in investment and development of submarine cable and digital infrastructure on November 9, with Party General Secretary and State President To Lam witnessing the ceremony. The agreement covers AI infrastructure and aims to strengthen international connectivity and mobilise resources for Vietnam's digital transformation.

The MoU sets out a long-term strategic cooperation framework with an expected total investment of $1 billion across four key areas: developing new submarine cable systems linking Vietnam with international markets, including Japan; building digital and AI infrastructure such as data centres, digital parks, and AI computing facilities; connecting financial resources and international partners; and promoting technology transfer, international operating standards, and high-quality workforce development.

Under the deal, Stavian Group will lead project development and investment procedures in Vietnam, while Midas Capital will help mobilise financial resources, technology partners, and relevant institutions in Japan and internationally. The parties aim to advance specific ventures through further assessment, due diligence, and subsequent implementation agreements.

One of the key digital infrastructure projects is MViSTA, an open submarine cable system designed to connect Vietnam with Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. It aims to strengthen international transmission capacity, provide more diverse international data routes, and support the development of data centre, cloud computing, and AI ecosystems in the region.

MViSTA is designed to span approximately 2,500 kilometres, with a capacity of 400 Tbps across 16 fibre pairs. The project involves strategic investors from four countries: Stavian Group (Vietnam), Midas Capital (Japan), OMS Group (Malaysia), and LitUp (Singapore).

Through the subsidiary Stavian Hightech Infrastructure JSC, Stavian Group is also advancing plans for Stavian Digital Park (Stavian DP) in Ho Chi Minh City. Planned across approximately 300 hectares, Stavian DP is planned as a dedicated digital technology zone serving hyperscale cloud service providers, data centres, enterprises, and other organisations requiring digital infrastructure. The project’s feasibility study is funded by the US Trade and Development Agency and led by Cushman & Wakefield, with APTelecom participating as a specialist telecommunications subcontractor.

MViSTA and Stavian DP are envisioned as complementary parts of an integrated digital infrastructure ecosystem, linking international data transmission with data centre facilities and AI computing capabilities. Through these projects, Stavian Group aims to build an integrated digital infrastructure ecosystem that can scale in line with international standards, strengthen connectivity, and support the advancement of high technology in Vietnam.

The MoU between Stavian Group and Midas Capital also reflects the parties' shared commitment to implementing Resolutions No.57-NQ/TW and No.68-NQ/TW, while advancing the Vietnam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership through infrastructure development, resource mobilisation, and technology transfer.

Speaking at the event, Dinh Duc Thang, chairman of Stavian Group, said digital infrastructure is a fundamental foundation for the development of AI, the digital economy, and national competitiveness.

"Through our cooperation with Midas Capital and international partners, Stavian Group aims to develop submarine cable, data centre, and AI infrastructure projects with connectivity and scalability aligned with international standards," he said. "We expect this cooperation to help connect investment resources, technology, and international expertise, supporting Vietnam's digital infrastructure development and digital transformation while expanding technology cooperation with Japan and other partners across the region."

Cooperation with Midas Capital and the development of MViSTA and Stavian DP see Stavian Group continue to expand its activities in technology and infrastructure, in line with its four core business pillars: Industry, Technology, Energy, and Trade. These initiatives reflect the group's commitment to contributing to Vietnam's digital transformation and the development of its high-tech ecosystem.

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