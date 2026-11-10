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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Japan's Kokuyo takes full control of Thien Long An Thinh

November 10, 2026 | 09:26
(0) user say
Japan's Kokuyo Group has become the sole owner of a major shareholder in Thien Long Group Corporation, tightening its grip on the Vietnamese stationery maker.
Japan's Kokuyo takes full control of Thien Long An Thinh
Photo: Thien Long

Kokuyo acquired 46.82 per cent of Thien Long An Thinh Investment JSC (TLAT), the largest shareholder in Thien Long Group Corporation (HSX: TLG), according to an official announcement. TLAT completed the transfer of all its shares to the Kokuyo Group on November 6, following approval from the competent Vietnamese authorities, making Kokuyo Co., Ltd. the sole owner of TLAT.

Following the transaction, TLAT remains TLG’s direct shareholder, and the number of TLG shares it holds is unchanged. Through TLAT, Kokuyo indirectly holds 45,194,651 shares, representing 46.82 per cent of TLG’s charter capital. The transaction does not affect TLG’s outstanding shares or charter capital.

The next steps, including the public tender offer for TLG shares as disclosed by TLG on December 4, 2025 based on information provided by TLAT, will be carried out by Kokuyo in accordance with Vietnamese law.

The above developments currently have no direct impact on TLG’s day-to-day business operations. The company remains focused on ensuring product quality, service standards and operational efficiency – the foundations that have built TLG’s position in the stationery industry over the past 45 years.

Founded in 1905, Kokuyo is a Japanese group specialising in stationery and workplace solutions, with a well-established international presence. In Vietnam, it sells stationery under the Campus brand and has partnered with TLG on original equipment manufacturing projects.

TLG believes that its long-term alignment with Kokuyo will provide a foundation for synergies in research, design and product development, while contributing to strengthening TLG’s position and reputation in regional and international markets, in line with the company’s long-term strategic direction.

Japan’s Kokuyo moves to acquire majority stake in Vietnam’s Thien Long Group Japan’s Kokuyo moves to acquire majority stake in Vietnam’s Thien Long Group

Japanese conglomerate Kokuyo announced on December 4 that it is moving ahead with plans to acquire a controlling stake in Thien Long Group (TLG), Vietnam's largest stationery manufacturer, through a combination of a share purchase and public tender offer.
Japanese companies continue their M&A buying spree in Vietnam Japanese companies continue their M&A buying spree in Vietnam

Major Japanese companies are ramping up dealmaking in Vietnam to acquire promising businesses, with Nippon Paint and AkzoNobel recently entering binding agreements for the sale of AkzoNobel's Decorative Paints business in Southeast Asia.
Vietnam and Japan step up agricultural market access Vietnam and Japan step up agricultural market access

Vietnam and Japan have agreed to prioritise completing market-opening procedures for Vietnamese pomelos and Japanese grapes for the 2027 harvest season, while advancing negotiations on a range of other agricultural, food, and seafood produce.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Thien Long KOKUYO M&A japan Vietnam

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