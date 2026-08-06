iRad Hospital featured on CNN medical broadcast

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 August 2026 – iRad Hospital, a premier medical and wellness facility launched by Melco Resorts & Entertainment and iRad Group, was recently featured in a July 2026 episode of CNN's internationally broadcast program Meanwhile in Asia. The program discussed Macao's efforts to diversify its economy beyond gaming, spotlighting its medical and wellness tourism sector.



iRad Hospital at Studio City, Macau

During the episode, CNN examined how destinations across Asia are seeking new growth avenues, noting Macao's strategic push to develop a niche in medical tourism. The feature included a visit to iRad Hospital, which opened within a luxury integrated resort environment, and highlighted its proposition of allowing visitors to incorporate health screenings and aesthetic treatments into their leisure or family stays.

Located at Melco's Studio City, iRad Hospital is the world's first and Macao's only integrated resort hospital. In partnership with iRad, Melco is playing a leading role in advancing Macao's medical tourism development by integrating healthcare and wellness services with its world-class Forbes Five-star spa portfolio. The initiative aligns with Macao's broader economic diversification objectives and contributes to strengthening the city's appeal to high-value international visitors beyond gaming.iRad Hospital offers advanced diagnostic imaging, wellness and preventive care, aesthetic medicine, executive health screening, and dedicated medical concierge services. Through partnerships with leading hospitals and institutions in Hong Kong, the United States and Korea, the hospital provides visitors with access to expanded specialty medical resources and healthcare options., said, "Macao's next phase of development will be defined by quality, innovation, and diversification. As the leading integrated resort operator, we are committed to advancing the evolution of the integrated resort model beyond traditional hospitality—integrating culture, wellness, and high‑value services that strengthen the city's long‑term competitiveness. Through initiatives such as iRad Hospital at Studio City, Melco is helping shape the development of integrated medical and wellness tourism and enhancing Macao's visibility as a diversified international destination."https://www.melco-resorts.com

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