SolarGATES secures partnership with Hopergy to expand solar structural solutions in Vietnam

Rooftop solar power at VinFast Haiphong Manufacturing Complex, one of the flagship projects developed by SolarBK Group

SolarGATES will become the exclusive distributor of Hopergy's ZAM steel product portfolio in Vietnam, covering cable trays, rooftop walkways, lifeline and safety systems, installation accessories, and structural components.

The two companies will also jointly develop and customise products to suit the technical requirements and operating conditions of solar projects in the country.

The cooperation comes as Vietnam enters a new phase of solar development, supported by policies encouraging self-consumption rooftop solar installations across all sectors.

Alongside installed capacity, demand is rising for high-performance mounting structures that provide long-term load-bearing capacity and corrosion resistance, particularly for industrial rooftop and utility-scale solar projects.

According to the companies, engineering, procurement and construction contractors and industrial investors are increasingly looking for structural solutions that comply with international technical standards while offering cost efficiency, faster installation, and the flexibility to accommodate varying project conditions.

Rather than supplying standard imported products, SolarGATES and Hopergy plan to jointly develop ZAM structural solutions tailored to the requirements of individual projects in Vietnam. Product specifications, including dimensions, thickness, configuration, and installation methods, can be adjusted to suit different rooftop conditions, terrain, and load requirements.

The companies said this approach combines Hopergy's manufacturing capabilities with SolarGATES' local market knowledge and technical support, aiming to deliver solutions better aligned with domestic project needs.

Solar mounting structure solution for industrial rooftop applications developed by Hopergy

The companies highlighted three key customer benefits.

First, products are manufactured to international standards while being tailored to Vietnam's operating conditions, rather than relying on standard global configurations.

Second, they offer extended warranty coverage. Hopergy's ZAM steel cable trays and rooftop walkways, distributed by SolarGATES, come with a 10-year warranty, compared with the two- to three-year coverage typically offered for locally fabricated alternatives after cutting, punching, and forming. According to the companies, the longer warranty reflects rigorous quality control throughout the manufacturing process.

Third, engineering, procurement, and construction contractors, industrial investors, and distributors can work directly with SolarGATES in Vietnam for quotations, inventory, technical support, and warranty services, removing the need to coordinate with overseas suppliers.

Founded in 2007, Hopergy is a vertically integrated manufacturer of photovoltaic mounting systems, spanning design, research and development, production, and distribution. The company holds more than 160 patents and international certifications, including ISO 9001, CE, TÜV, MCS, and AS/NZS 1170. Its automated manufacturing model is designed to enhance both production efficiency and product quality.

SolarGATES, meanwhile, draws on the experience of SolarBK Group to provide local technical expertise and market development support.

The ZAM structural solutions can be applied across a range of solar projects, including commercial and industrial rooftop systems, ground-mounted solar farms, solar carports, and supporting infrastructure such as cable trays and rooftop walkways. The companies said the products are particularly suitable for coastal locations and industrial zones where corrosion resistance is a critical requirement.

Beyond expanding SolarGATES' product portfolio, the partnership is expected to strengthen SolarBK Group's solar value chain by adding structural solutions alongside its existing renewable energy offerings.

According to the companies, structural systems with service lives comparable to the operating life of solar installations can help reduce midlife replacement costs, improve long-term investment returns, and minimise material waste generated by premature repairs or replacement.

One of SolarBK Group's flagship projects, the rooftop solar installation at VinFast's manufacturing complex in Haiphong, demonstrates the growing role of industrial rooftop solar systems in Vietnam, where demand for durable structural solutions is expected to increase as the market continues to expand.