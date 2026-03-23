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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SLP breaks ground on ready-built factory facility in Bac Ninh

March 23, 2026 | 09:32
(0) user say
On March 20, industrial and logistics real estate developer SLP broke ground on a ready-built factory project, SLP Park Tien Du in Dai Dong Hoan Son Industrial Park in Bac Ninh province.

The event marks a milestone in SLP’s ongoing expansion strategy to deliver high-quality, operational-ready manufacturing infrastructure in key industrial corridors across Vietnam.

Scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2027, SLP Park Tien Du represents SLP’s eighth project in Vietnam and fourth development in Bac Ninh, strengthening the company’s footprint in one of the country’s most established and competitive manufacturing clusters.

In 2025, Bac Ninh ranked third nationwide in attracting foreign direct investment, with the total value of newly registered and adjusted capital reaching $18.5 billion. Home to major global manufacturers, the province offers a robust industrial ecosystem that supports scalable, well‑connected manufacturing operations.

SLP breaks ground on ready-built factory facility in Bac Ninh
SLP Park Tien Du is positioned as a next-generation single-story ready-built factory project

As a ready-built factory (RBF) project, SLP Park Tien Du is strategically located within a 30km radius of Hanoi’s central business district, placing it in one of northern Vietnam’s most mature manufacturing ecosystems with well-established supplier networks and supporting industries.

The location offers seamless access to key transport corridors including Hanoi–Bac Giang Expressway, National Road 18, and the Hanoi–Haiphong Expressway, enabling efficient regional and export connectivity. Its proximity to Hanoi also supports access to a deep pool of skilled technical and managerial talent, an important advantage for manufacturers seeking both operational efficiency and workforce quality.

SLP Park Tien Du delivers a Grade-A, single story RBF complex with a total gross floor area of 74,414 square metres across eight buildings. Unit sizes range from approximately 2,800 to 3,600 sq.m, offering flexible leasing configurations for manufacturers with varying scale requirements.

Engineered with a focus on manufacturing efficiency and operational flow, the initiative features an eight-metre clear height and floor loading capacity of 2–3 tonnes per sq.m to accommodate a wide range of production lines and equipment requirements.

Complementing its technical specifications, the venture also includes a two-story customer service centre, supporting a customer-centric service model and contributing to a balanced working environment with enhanced onsite engagement areas.

Through SLP’s One-Stop Service Station framework, tenants receive lifecycle-oriented setup support, with SLP’s local expert teams providing direct consultation and coordinating with qualified external partners across key implementation stages including licensing, fit-out planning, financing introductions, labour sourcing, and early operational preparation. This integrated support model helps streamline project rollout and accelerate customers’ transition from setup to full operation.

SLP breaks ground on ready-built factory facility in Bac Ninh
Groundbreaking ceremony of SLP Park Tien Du in Bac Ninh province

SLP Park Tien Du is targeting LEED Gold certification, underscoring SLP’s commitment to ESG-driven development. Key sustainability features include a 130 kWp rooftop solar system, electric vehicle charging ready parking, low volatility organic compound and sustainably sourced building materials, and water efficient fixtures. Green landscaping and shaded outdoor areas are integrated to mitigate heat island effects and strengthen the site’s overall environmental performance.

“Based on SLP’s leasing performance across our portfolio in 2025, we are accelerating the construction and development of SLP Park Tien Du to meet increasing customer demand and expand our service capabilities. On completion, the project will deliver high-quality, operational-ready manufacturing infrastructure, helping customers move faster from setup to production,” said Dinh Hoai Nam, principal and head of leasing at SLP.

In 2025, SLP maintained a portfolio lease ratio above 97 per cent, underscoring strong market demand and operational performance. SLP operates as part of Ares Management Corporation, a global alternative investment manager.

With SLP Park Tien Du, the company continues to expand its network of professionally managed industrial facilities, supporting manufacturers and logistics operators with reliable infrastructure, technical standards, and long-term partnership across their investment journey in Vietnam.

SLP is a leading industrial and logistics infrastructure platform in Southeast Asia, delivering technology-driven RBF and ready‑built warehouse facilities that meet modern manufacturing and supply chain requirements.

Operational efficiency is ensured via SLP’s offerings Operational efficiency is ensured via SLP’s offerings

SLP, a part of GLP, is poised to expand its impact on Vietnam’s industrial and logistics infrastructure with its robust investments in modern warehouses and factory facilities. Edwin Chee, chief operating officer of SLP Vietnam, discussed with VIR’s Thanh Van his insights into the emerging trends in the Vietnamese market and the company’s strategies to unlock potential.
SLP charts strategic path through Vietnam’s industrial real estate market SLP charts strategic path through Vietnam’s industrial real estate market

SEA Logistics Partners (SLP), an industrial and logistics infrastructure developer, has fared well in the Vietnamese market. Nam Dinh, head of business development and commercial at SLP, spoke to VIR's Thanh Van about the company's development plans.
SLP supporting Vietnam in closing FDI-related gaps SLP supporting Vietnam in closing FDI-related gaps

SLP is supporting market entry for firms by translating technical requirements into ready, compliant facilities delivered to agreed timelines.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
SLP ready-built factory ready-built warehouse logistics warehouse industrial real estate Bac Ninh

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SLP breaks ground on ready-built factory facility in Bac Ninh

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