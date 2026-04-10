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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Ho Chi Minh City introduces special procedures for industrial zone investment projects

April 10, 2026 | 19:21
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Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing Zones and Industrial Parks Management Authority will apply special investment procedures to special investment projects.
Ho Chi Minh City introduces special procedures for industrial zone investment projects
Nguyen Thanh Binh, head of the Division of Construction and Planning at Hepza, spoke at the conference

On April 8, Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing Zones and Industrial Parks Management Authority (Hepza) held a conference on 'strengthening the leadership role of the party committee in administrative reform, digital transformation, and enhancing the competitiveness of departments at the provincial level.'

According to the latest regulations, investors may choose to register their investment under the special investment procedure for projects in industrial parks, export processing zones, and high-tech zones.

“Regarding the process of issuing investment registration certificates under the special investment procedure, investors will submit one set of documents to Hepza. Within 15 days of receiving the documents, the agency will evaluate the documents and issue the investment registration certificate. As the project is implemented under the special investment procedure, the investor is responsible for the contents of the documents,” Nguyen Thanh Binh, head of the Division of Construction and Planning at Hepza, spoke at the conference.

“Hepza will strengthen inspection and supervision of the entire implementation process to promptly notify and handle any arising issues. In addition, the management of construction order, environmental protection, and fire safety, strict inspections and monitoring will be implemented to prevent the occurrence of unauthorised or illegal constructions, as well as prolonged violation.,”

In addition, Hepza will utilise the application of IT, building a data system to serve the management of industrial parks and export processing zones, especially in the fields of environment, planning, construction, and fire safety.

Hepza aims to process 100 per cent of applications on time this year, eliminating delays while expanding end-to-end online public services and increasing digitalisation and data reuse in administrative procedures.

To achieve this, it will streamline internal processes to align actual handling with system updates, clarify the role of the document management unit, particularly in digitalisation, issuance, and result attachment, and strengthen monitoring of application progress to ensure accurate tracking of completion times.

In addition, digitalisation is carried out throughout the entire process from receiving applications to delivering results, and data is standardised for reuse.

“Hepza identifies administrative reform as a key factor in the goal of attracting $4.25 billion in investment into industrial parks and export processing zones this year,” Binh said.

HEPZA proposes 30 per cent slash on CIT to relieve burden on businesses HEPZA proposes 30 per cent slash on CIT to relieve burden on businesses

Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing Zone and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA) has made a number of proposals to the municipal People’s Committee to support businesses and workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, including reducing corporate income tax (CIT).
Vietnam eases policy approval requirements, simplifies foreign and outbound investments Vietnam eases policy approval requirements, simplifies foreign and outbound investments

The amended Law on Investment, passed by the National Assembly on the morning of December 11, introduces remarkable changes to investment procedures, particularly those related to investment policy approval, procedures for foreign investors, and the management of foreign investment activities.
Unlocking capital flows for strategic and suitable projects Unlocking capital flows for strategic and suitable projects

The new Law on Investment, which was approved by the National Assembly in December, focuses on increasing decentralisation, standardising authority and procedures, and promoting the shift from pre-inspection to post-inspection, among others, helping to unlock quality capital influx.
Law on Investment takes effect Law on Investment takes effect

The amended Law on Investment takes effect from March 1, aimed at reducing conditional business lines, shifting towards post-audit management, and enhancing business autonomy.

By Nguyen Kim

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TagTag:
Law on Investment HEPZA special investment procedure Ho Chi Minh City

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