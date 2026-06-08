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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Thailand logistics sectors face 18.9% delivery cost surge as supply chains pivot to AI

June 08, 2026 | 10:31
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Thailand's retail and logistics sectors are urgently restructuring supply chains following a report revealing an 18.9% surge in delivery costs and a two-to-one consumer preference for predictability over speed.

BANGKOK, June 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand's retail and logistics sectors are urgently overhauling supply chains following a major report revealing an 18.9% surge in delivery costs and a two-to-one consumer preference for predictability over speed. Released at Bangkok's Last Mile Leaders Asia Summit, FarEye's APAC Report 2026 highlights Thailand's growing footprint in regional logistics transformation, with local firms making up 11% of the study.

The findings signal a critical turning point for businesses battling compressed margins. To maintain competitiveness, Thai and APAC enterprises are aggressively pivoting operations. The report found that 48% of surveyed organizations plan to mitigate costs by increasing reliance on outsourced delivery providers. Furthermore, traditional logistical workflows are rapidly giving way to automation, with an overwhelming 98.3% of respondents now placing full trust in AI-enabled decision-making for routing and fleet management.

"Cost and speed are the main ballgame in retail logistics. The companies that win at the last mile in the next five years will be the ones deeply invested in AI-driven technology solutions, that is where the winners will be," said Mogana Dass Letchumanan, Senior Manager Warehouse & Distribution, MR DIY, reflecting on the report's findings at Last Mile Leaders Asia in Bangkok.

The summit brought together Thailand's market heavyweights including Thailand Post, BJC Big C, CPALL, Gosoft, Electrolux Thailand, CEVA Logistics, Jagota, SMDP, Thai Optical Group, Asia Pacific Postal Union, and Aje Group to align on cross-border supply chain strategies.

The event also hosted the EDGE Impact Awards to honor regional pioneers driving operational excellence. Winners included FAST Logistics and Hawk Logistics for Emerging Disruptor of the Year; Pos Malaysia and Universal Robina Corporation for Logistics Transformation Pioneer; AC Logistics as Cost Optimisation Champion; JB Hi-Fi Group for AI-Powered Delivery Transformation Leader; and Abenson and QuadX for Last Mile Network Excellence.

"The organizations that will lead the next phase of logistics are those building orchestrated delivery networks capable of making smarter decisions in real time," noted FarEye CEO Kushal Nahata.

Connect with Last Mile Leaders (https://lastmileleaders.com/) and explore FarEye (https://fareye.com/) to master your delivery operations.

By PR Newswire

FarEye

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TagTag:
logistics Thailand logistics sectors delivery cost surge supply chains pivot

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