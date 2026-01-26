SLP supporting Vietnam in closing FDI-related gaps

Last year, SLP marked five years in Vietnam, during which it has successfully brought seven industrial and logistics facilities into operation, supporting a broad range of international and domestic manufacturers and logistics operators.

Beyond headline numbers in foreign investment disbursement and trade turnover, Vietnam’s growing appeal comes down to execution, according to SLP. Infrastructure upgrades, process improvements, and coordinated industrial development are helping companies move from decision to deployment with fewer delays. In a world where volatility has made speed and certainty strategic priorities, Vietnam is increasingly seen as a place where expansion plans can be activated.

Vietnam’s advantages are often described in broad terms, but the clearest picture comes from overseas companies already operating on the ground.

For Ennoconn Vietnam, a Taiwanese-funded electronics manufacturer expanding its global footprint, Vietnam’s appeal is reflected in how manageable the early-stage build-out can be.

“The country offers a comparatively low-friction entry environment – one where regional manufacturing norms are familiar, coordination is more straightforward, and the market’s geographic position supports supply chain planning,” said its CEO, Cheng Chien Bang. “Vietnam reduces the time companies spend decoding a new operating context, allowing leadership teams to focus early on scaling the business.”

Elsewhere, Dayin Vietnam, a Taiwan-based injection and plastic manufacturer, has a similar message: its decision to expand into Vietnam was rooted in practical production logic.

Lee Ho Hsiang, vice general manager of Dayin Vietnam, highlighted the strategic relevance of northern Vietnam because the surrounding ecosystem supports execution.

“Proximity to established manufacturing clusters, logistics corridors, and the Chinese border will help Dayin maintain efficiency in injection and plastics manufacturing, especially once production volumes increase and supplier coordination becomes critical,” Hsiang said.

As Vietnam’s market fundamentals strengthen, the real advantage shifts to what happens after the location decision. For most new entrants, success is determined by how quickly they can move from plan to production – with facility readiness, compliance, and technical fit often deciding whether timelines hold.

That’s why many operating companies say the hardest part is not choosing Vietnam, but executing well once they arrive. For manufacturers running heavy equipment or automated lines, even minor mismatches in specifications can lead to months of rework. In Dayin’s case, production requirements such as crane capacity, floor loading, and clear ceiling height – alongside injection machines with clamping force of up to 1,200 MT – make facility design an operational risk decision instead of a real estate preference.

This is where local execution support becomes critical. Once Vietnam is chosen, the right partner facilitates business operations being set up correctly, reducing uncertainty and accelerating ramp-up.

“At SLP, we are committed to being the partner of choice for businesses entering Vietnam,” said Dinh Hoai Nam, head of Commercial of SLP. “Our goal is to deliver world-class industrial and logistics facilities that meet the highest standards of quality and reliability. Beyond providing ready-to-operate infrastructure, we stand by our clients through their entire journey, from market entry to full operational readiness, supporting speed, certainty, and success every step of the way.”

Strong trade performance and continued investment inflows demonstrate Vietnam’s significant growth as a destination for global businesses. But its role in regional and global supply chains is not defined by this alone, Nam added, and it is increasingly marked out by its ability to deliver.

“For companies entering Vietnam in this next phase, the differentiator will be execution: aligning strategy with timelines, facilities, and on-the-ground realities. Those who act decisively and work with the right local partners will be best positioned to capture the country’s next wave of growth,” Nam explained.

SLP is an industrial and logistics infrastructure development and operations platform in Southeast Asia, delivering technology-led solutions aligned with modern supply chain requirements. The company is part of Ares Management Corporation, a global alternative investment manager.