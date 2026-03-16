Sumitomo breaks ground on new industrial park in Thanh Hoa

On March 11, the Japanese firm held the groundbreaking ceremony for the 167-hectare development in Thanh Hoa province. With an investment of $115.8 million, the park features comprehensive technical infrastructure and targets Japanese and other international investors with production linkages to the Thang Long industrial park system in Vietnam.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kenta Kawanabe, general director of Thang Long Industrial Park Co., Ltd. under Sumitomo Corporation, said, “The group started surveying potential locations in Thanh Hoa in May 2022, after studying several sites across Vietnam. We select Thanh Hoa because of its abundant and high-quality workforce, strategic location, convenient transport systems, and strong support from local authorities.”

With extensive experience in industrial park development, Sumitomo is committed to implementing the project in Thanh Hoa with high standards of technical infrastructure, services, and investment environment.

Kawanabe said, “The groundbreaking of Thang Long Thanh Hoa Industrial Park marks a new step in expanding the Thang Long industrial park system in Vietnam. It also demonstrates Sumitomo’s long-term commitment to supporting the provincial socioeconomic development.”

Mai Xuan Liem, Standing Vice Chairman of Thanh Hoa People’s Committee, said, “The groundbreaking ceremony for the Thang Long Thanh Hoa Industrial Park – Phase 1 is of great significance, reflecting the strong cooperation and further strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Japan.”

He added, “With the reputation and experience of Sumitomo Group, along with the strong support of provincial authorities, Thang Long Thanh Hoa Industrial Park will quickly take shape as a modern and well-planned industrial park. It is expected to enhance the province’s investment attraction and development in the coming years.”

In Vietnam, Sumitomo has invested in industrial parks in Hanoi, Hung Yen, Phu Tho, Thanh Hoa, and Quang Tri. Looking ahead, the corporation plans to develop more parks in southern provinces.

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