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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sumitomo breaks ground on new industrial park in Thanh Hoa

March 16, 2026 | 11:26
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Sumitomo Corporation has broken ground on the first phase of Thang Long Thanh Hoa Industrial Park, a project aimed at attracting supporting industries and high-tech ventures in north-central Vietnam.
Sumitomo breaks ground on new industrial park in Thanh Hoa

On March 11, the Japanese firm held the groundbreaking ceremony for the 167-hectare development in Thanh Hoa province. With an investment of $115.8 million, the park features comprehensive technical infrastructure and targets Japanese and other international investors with production linkages to the Thang Long industrial park system in Vietnam.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kenta Kawanabe, general director of Thang Long Industrial Park Co., Ltd. under Sumitomo Corporation, said, “The group started surveying potential locations in Thanh Hoa in May 2022, after studying several sites across Vietnam. We select Thanh Hoa because of its abundant and high-quality workforce, strategic location, convenient transport systems, and strong support from local authorities.”

With extensive experience in industrial park development, Sumitomo is committed to implementing the project in Thanh Hoa with high standards of technical infrastructure, services, and investment environment.

Kawanabe said, “The groundbreaking of Thang Long Thanh Hoa Industrial Park marks a new step in expanding the Thang Long industrial park system in Vietnam. It also demonstrates Sumitomo’s long-term commitment to supporting the provincial socioeconomic development.”

Mai Xuan Liem, Standing Vice Chairman of Thanh Hoa People’s Committee, said, “The groundbreaking ceremony for the Thang Long Thanh Hoa Industrial Park – Phase 1 is of great significance, reflecting the strong cooperation and further strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Japan.”

He added, “With the reputation and experience of Sumitomo Group, along with the strong support of provincial authorities, Thang Long Thanh Hoa Industrial Park will quickly take shape as a modern and well-planned industrial park. It is expected to enhance the province’s investment attraction and development in the coming years.”

In Vietnam, Sumitomo has invested in industrial parks in Hanoi, Hung Yen, Phu Tho, Thanh Hoa, and Quang Tri. Looking ahead, the corporation plans to develop more parks in southern provinces.

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Japan-based Sumitomo Corporation is keen on investments in the Van Phong 2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant and other offshore wind (OSW) power ventures in Khanh Hoa province.
Sumitomo scoops up 49 per cent stake in Danang hydropower plants Sumitomo scoops up 49 per cent stake in Danang hydropower plants

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Sumitomo sets eyes on industrial infrastructure in Can Tho Sumitomo sets eyes on industrial infrastructure in Can Tho

On January 27, leaders of Can Tho People’s Committee, together with relevant departments and agencies, held a working session with a delegation from Sumitomo Corporation to explore opportunities in development of industrial parks (IPs) in the area.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Sumitomo Corporation Thang Long Thanh Hoa Industrial Park industrial parks industrial real estate japanese investors japanese companies

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