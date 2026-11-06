Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Skyro launches digital cash loans in Malaysia following 7 million Philippine users

November 06, 2026 | 10:52
(0) user say
Digital finance platform Skyro introduced cash loan services in Malaysia after expanding its retail customer base to 7 million users across the Philippines.
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire – 5 November 2026 – Skyro, a high-growth digital finance group that reached operational break-even in the Philippines just over three years after launching there, has introduced its first lending product in Malaysia. The company is starting with digital cash loans and hopes to expand its offering by introducing a product with an approved credit limit, potentially before the end of 2026.

Skyro has operated in the Philippines since 2022, building a registered user base of more than 7 million and an active loan portfolio exceeding US$200 million. In September 2026, the company announced that it had secured approval from Malaysia's Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) to provide online moneylending services. Malaysia is Skyro's second market in Southeast Asia.

Skyro's first Malaysian product offers new customers cash loans of up to RM1,000 (approximately US$250), with repayment terms of up to four months. The company plans to gradually increase borrowing limits for eligible customers, potentially reaching RM10,000 (approximately US$2,500), as it builds its local lending portfolio.

The application process takes place entirely in the Skyro mobile app, without requiring a branch visit. Malaysian citizens with a valid MyKad and regular income can apply by verifying their identity and providing supporting income documents. Skyro assesses each application individually, taking into account the applicant's income, existing financial commitments and credit history. Most applicants receive a decision within minutes, with approved funds transferred directly to their bank accounts.

Transparency is a central feature of the new product. Before signing the loan agreement, customers can review their approved loan amount, monthly installments, applicable fees and total repayment obligation, based on a fixed interest rate of 1.5% per month.

Arsen Liametov, co-founder and co-CEO of Skyro, said:

"For many people, financial needs don't always arise at a convenient time. Whether someone needs to pay for home repairs or an unexpected expense, we want Malaysians to have another option to consider when they need short-term financing. But making credit available is only one part of our service. It's equally important that customers understand what they're borrowing, what it will cost and how they'll repay it before making that decision."

As its Malaysian business evolves, Skyro hopes to introduce a product with an approved credit limit by the end of 2026 that would enable customers to apply for subsequent loans more easily once they have established a repayment record with the lender. Skyro will use insights from its initial cash-loan offering to adapt future products to Malaysian consumers' needs and borrowing habits as it works towards building a financial ecosystem.

The launch comes as Malaysia steps up efforts to tackle illegal moneylending, including unlicensed Ah Long lenders and fraudulent loan apps. For consumers with limited access to traditional bank credit, licensed digital cash loans and revolving credit lines can provide a safer, more transparent alternative, combining convenient access to financing with clear repayment terms and responsible lending practices.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Skyro

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Skyro digital finance platform digital cash loans Malaysia

Related Contents

Skyro launches customizable cashback rewards platform in the Philippines

Skyro launches customizable cashback rewards platform in the Philippines

Qupital launches AI powered on chain trade finance protocol

Qupital launches AI powered on chain trade finance protocol

Skyro secures Malaysian moneylending licence for online financing operations

Skyro secures Malaysian moneylending licence for online financing operations

Skyro Appoints Former Mastercard Executive to Lead Saudi Arabia Expansion

Skyro Appoints Former Mastercard Executive to Lead Saudi Arabia Expansion

Skyro reaches operational break-even in H1 2026

Skyro reaches operational break-even in H1 2026

Skyro rolls out digital credit nationwide across Philippines

Skyro rolls out digital credit nationwide across Philippines

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

CR Longdation cybersecurity partners with GCSA establishing artificial intelligence research centre

CR Longdation cybersecurity partners with GCSA establishing artificial intelligence research centre

UstarPay selects BitGo Bank for digital asset payment custody

UstarPay selects BitGo Bank for digital asset payment custody

Mannings partners with YWCA after study finds 40 percent health deficit

Mannings partners with YWCA after study finds 40 percent health deficit

LINE OpenChat active monthly users reach 24 million in Thailand

LINE OpenChat active monthly users reach 24 million in Thailand

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Climate pressures mount on Vietnam's coffee sector

Climate pressures mount on Vietnam's coffee sector

CR Longdation cybersecurity partners with GCSA establishing artificial intelligence research centre

CR Longdation cybersecurity partners with GCSA establishing artificial intelligence research centre

UstarPay selects BitGo Bank for digital asset payment custody

UstarPay selects BitGo Bank for digital asset payment custody

Mannings partners with YWCA after study finds 40 percent health deficit

Mannings partners with YWCA after study finds 40 percent health deficit

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020