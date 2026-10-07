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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Qupital launches AI powered on chain trade finance protocol

October 07, 2026 | 11:37
(0) user say
Digital finance platform Qupital launched an artificial intelligence protocol combining smart contracts and stablecoin settlements to address a 2.5 trillion dollar trade finance gap.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 October 2026 – Qupital, Asia's leading AI-driven fintech platform specializing in cross-border e-commerce trade finance, today announced the official launch of the world's first AI-driven on-chain e-commerce lending protocol. The breakthrough solution shifts day-to-day trade loan operations into an automated, highly transparent framework powered by smart contracts and proprietary AI credit monitoring.

The launch comes directly ahead of Token 2049, as Qupital positions itself at the intersection of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) and Real-World Assets (RWA). By deploying USDC via Ethereum smart contracts, Qupital eliminates legacy banking delays and manual oversight, delivering instant, 24/7 liquidity to high-growth global merchants. The protocol utilizes automated dynamic credit monitoring to continuously adjust credit exposure based on real-time sales-to-loan performance. When store metrics deviate from set parameters, smart contracts automatically invoke payment gateway APIs to intercept platform cashflows, which captures store earnings to satisfy debt obligations and revenue targets.

Key Innovations of the Protocol
  • Instant, 24/7 Global Liquidity: Complements existing banking channels by deploying USDC directly to e-commerce merchants via smart contracts, enabling real-time capital access synchronized with global e-commerce velocity.
  • AI-Guarded Risk Control: Integrates Qupital's proprietary AI engine with automated payment gateway APIs to monitor sales performance and capture settlement cashflows directly, drastically reducing credit risk. Merging AI intelligence with on-chain execution for trade finance. Powering digital trade through automated, smart-contract-driven liquidity vaults unlocks unprecedented operational efficiency and dynamic risk control without human intervention.
  • Automated Capital Efficiency: Replaces manual back-office drawdown verification and settlement calls with smart contracts, accelerating capital turnover and reducing operational overhead.
  • Real-Time Proof of Reserves & Auditability: Every active loan is tokenized on-chain to Qupital's Treasury Vault, providing institutional lenders and partners with 1:1 real-time balance sheet verification.
A Multi-trillion Market opportunity
B2B cross-border stablecoin settlements are projected to reach $5 trillion by 2035, with over 54% of cross-border enterprises preparing to adopt stablecoin payment infrastructure. Qupital's protocol directly addresses this surge in institutional and merchant demand.

"Agentic commerce and instant global settlement require financing infrastructure that operates around the clock. While traditional banking channels remain a core pillar of our trade finance operations, utilizing blockchain rails allows us to streamline distribution and accelerate settlement times. Integrating our proprietary AI risk engine directly into on-chain frameworks eliminates operational friction, minimizes non-performing loans, and expands our global footprint."
Winston Wong, Co-Founder & CEO of Qupital

Having processed over US$9.5 billion in cumulative trade financing while maintaining industry-leading credit performance, Qupital's move on-chain sets a new institutional standard for tokenized trade finance. The company already has an active pipeline of USD 100 million in financing to be fulfilled on-chain.

Building on its recently announced Series C financing, Qupital continues to execute on its long-term growth roadmap. The launch of the protocol further diversifies Qupital's capital execution options and accelerates its entry into new global markets. By bringing real-world quality trade assets on-chain, Qupital directly addresses the multi-trillion-dollar SME financing gap, delivering accessible, frictionless capital to digital enterprises that are underserved by traditional banks and financial institutions worldwide.

https://www.qupital.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Qupital

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TagTag:
Qupital Trade finance protocol AIpowered onchain digital finance platform

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