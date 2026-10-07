Skyro launches customizable cashback rewards platform in the Philippines

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire – 7 October 2026 – Skyro, a high-growth finance group, has launched a pioneering cashback programme in the Philippines that allows customers to select the spending categories in which they earn cashback rather than having those categories chosen for them by the provider.The programme is available to eligible users of SkyroCredit, Skyro's reusable digital credit line within the Skyro app.Each month, customers can select four out of seven cashback categories and earn rewards of up to 30% on eligible purchases. Categories may include groceries, dining, pharmacy, online shopping, fuel and household bills, and customers can change their selections from one month to the next as their spending priorities change.Customers who prefer not to choose individual categories can instead earn 0.5% cashback on all eligible transactions."At Skyro, we want customers to have greater control over their finances. That principle led us to develop a cashback model that allows people to decide where they earn rewards rather than having those categories chosen for them. It is the first programme of its kind in the Philippine market and is designed to reward customers for everyday purchases they already make, not to encourage additional spending," said Arsen Liametov, co-founder and co-CEO of Skyro.The programme has no minimum spend requirement to qualify for cashback, meaning customers do not need to increase their monthly spending simply to reach a rewards threshold. Cashback is credited directly in Philippine pesos rather than virtual points: every PHP 1 earned in cashback equals PHP 1 that can be applied to a future SkyroCredit purchase.Customers who prefer not to choose individual categories can instead earn 0.5% cashback on all eligible transactions.The new programme builds on the flexibility of SkyroCredit, which eligible customers can use wherever QR Ph payments are accepted. Customers simply scan or upload a merchant's QR Ph code in the Skyro Philippines app and pay using their available SkyroCredit limit, whether in-store or online. The QR-based model may also be adaptable in other emerging markets where QR payments are widely used.

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