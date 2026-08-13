Skyro Appoints Former Mastercard Executive to Lead Saudi Arabia Expansion

Digital consumer finance platform Skyro appointed former Mastercard executive Maria Medvedeva to lead its commercial expansion into Saudi Arabia from its regional base in Bahrain.
MANAMA, BAHRAIN – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 August 2026 – Skyro, digital-first consumer finance platform headquartered in Bahrain and operating in South-East Asia, today announced plans to expand into Saudi Arabia and the appointment of Maria Medvedeva, a former Mastercard executive, as Managing Director for the Middle East region.
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Maria Medvedeva
In her new role, Medvedeva will lead the company's expansion across Middle East markets. She will oversee the company's market-entry strategy and build-out across the region – from establishing local teams and operating models to steering regulatory engagement, forging partnerships with local institutions, and shaping Skyro's product and go-to-market approach market by market – driving the group's long-term growth across the GCC in step with the region's economic-diversification and digital-economy agendas, including Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. Arsen Liametov, Skyro co-founder and CEO, said: "Since launching in South-East Asia in 2022, Skyro has built a credit portfolio of more than $200 million, while the app has surpassed 7 million users. This momentum, which is moving us towards profitability, shows that our ecosystem business model built around consumer finance has significant potential in other emerging markets. We have begun establishing our operations in Saudi Arabia and intend to offer consumer financing as well as services for SMEs in this growing and attractive market once the necessary regulatory approvals are in place. Maria's appointment will strengthen our expansion into the Middle East." Medvedeva said: "I am delighted to lead Skyro's expansion across the Middle East, a region shaping one of the most ambitious visions for the future of finance. My commitment is to build here for the long term: with local teams, trusted partnerships, and genuine respect for the markets we enter. The most enduring businesses are built in a place, not simply imported into it, and I believe Skyro has the team and the discipline to grow responsibly and profitably alongside the region. "As part of its Saudi expansion, Skyro plans to build out a broader ecosystem of digital financial services spanning both consumers and businesses. We see our role as a complementary partner to the Kingdom's established financial institutions, expanding access to finance and opening up new opportunities for the country's broader economic growth while supporting the development of innovative fintech locally."
Medvedeva is an experienced financial technology executive. She spent more than seven years as a vice president at Mastercard across the MENA region, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, became the first woman to hold a senior country leadership role in Saudi Arabia, and made significant contributions to developing payment technologies for consumers and merchants in support of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.
The company has already opened an office in Riyadh and is actively hiring, including developers, ahead of securing the required licence. Skyro is investing in its Saudi operations to support this expansion, drawing on the consumer-financing foundation it has established across South-East Asia while developing services tailored to the Kingdom's needs. Beyond Saudi Arabia, the company is also evaluating further expansion opportunities across the wider Middle East region.
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By Skyro