Skyro Appoints Former Mastercard Executive to Lead Saudi Arabia Expansion

MANAMA, BAHRAIN – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 August 2026 – Skyro, digital-first consumer finance platform headquartered in Bahrain and operating in South-East Asia, today announced plans to expand into Saudi Arabia and the appointment of Maria Medvedeva, a former Mastercard executive, as Managing Director for the Middle East region.



Maria Medvedeva

In her new role, Medvedeva will lead the company's expansion across Middle East markets. She will oversee the company's market-entry strategy and build-out across the region – from establishing local teams and operating models to steering regulatory engagement, forging partnerships with local institutions, and shaping Skyro's product and go-to-market approach market by market – driving the group's long-term growth across the GCC in step with the region's economic-diversification and digital-economy agendas, including Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

Medvedeva is an experienced financial technology executive. She spent more than seven years as a vice president at Mastercard across the MENA region, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, became the first woman to hold a senior country leadership role in Saudi Arabia, and made significant contributions to developing payment technologies for consumers and merchants in support of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.The company has already opened an office in Riyadh and is actively hiring, including developers, ahead of securing the required licence. Skyro is investing in its Saudi operations to support this expansion, drawing on the consumer-financing foundation it has established across South-East Asia while developing services tailored to the Kingdom's needs. Beyond Saudi Arabia, the company is also evaluating further expansion opportunities across the wider Middle East region.

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