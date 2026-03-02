Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Infinix names ITZY's Yuna as first global brand ambassador

March 02, 2026 | 09:56
(0) user say
The smartphone manufacturer signed the South Korean pop star to represent the brand internationally in marketing campaigns targeting youth consumers.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2026 - In a historic first, Infinix today announced K-pop girl group ITZY's member, YUNA, as its first-ever Global Brand Ambassador, bringing her confidence, energy, and bold self-expression to global audiences.

The partnership reflects Infinix's "Joy Tech, Beyond Limits" philosophy, reinforcing its commitment to empowering a new generation of users through creativity, individuality, and innovation. Coinciding with the global debut of Infinix's annual flagship launch, the new NOTE 60 SERIES, the collaboration also signals a strategic step forward as the brand elevates its smartphone experiences for broader international users.

"I am so excited to reach out to my fans in a new way as Infinix's Global Brand Ambassador. I've always believed that life should be filled with joy and the courage to show the world who you truly are. It's been amazing to see how Infinix shares that same energy. I'm looking forward to this journey and can't wait to show everyone the special stories we create together!" — YUNA, Global Brand Ambassador for Infinix.

Infinix Celebrates a Milestone with YUNA

As a young global K-pop icon, YUNA has risen to the top through discipline, self‑discovery, and fearless ambition. As the youngest member of ITZY, her vibrant confidence is her signature. Driven by an energetic passion, she inspires fans worldwide with her boundary-breaking spirit and continuous reinvention across music, acting, and beyond. These qualities align perfectly with Infinix's commitment to flagship performance, refined aesthetics, and relentless innovation.

This partnership marks a strategic evolution for Infinix, elevating its appeal to the premium market. Together, Infinix and YUNA create a unified narrative that transcends hardware, positioning technology as a catalyst for joy and a powerful tool for self-expression. By integrating YUNA's infectious energy with the NOTE 60 SERIES, Infinix is redefining its brand identity and empowering users worldwide, driving desirability among tech-savvy youth who demand both flagship-level sophistication and a platform for bold, joyful self-expression.

"Partnering with YUNA accelerates our mission to deliver a fun, cutting-edge mobile experience to young fans globally," said TT Liu, CMO of Infinix Mobility. "Guided by the philosophy of Joy Tech, Infinix moves beyond talking about how advanced a phone is, to telling stories about how technology creates joy—when brands, users, and YUNA come together to illuminate every unique way of shining."

Expanding into Global Premium Markets

This collaboration is strategically timed, launching alongside Infinix's entry into the premium market and the global debut of its flagship NOTE 60 SERIES. This evolution is powered by a world-class ecosystem of industry leaders: Infinix's first NOTE powered by Snapdragon from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Italian automotive and design legend Pininfarina for elegant aesthetics, and immersive SOUND BY JBL experience.

Together with YUNA, this partnership signals a transformative new chapter for Infinix—leveraging the NOTE 60 SERIES to inspire the generation of self-defined youth who prefer to express in their own unique way, and spread their voices to the world.

Amplifying Youthful Expression Through Joy Tech

With YUNA as Infinix's global brand ambassador, Infinix NOTE 60 SERIES creates a deeper resonance with the youth by championing their pursuit of vibrant self-expression. This partnership transcends traditional technology, inviting a new generation to explore the boundless excitement of the "Joy Tech, Beyond Limits" philosophy.

Looking ahead, Infinix remains committed to advancing innovations that enable richer, more immersive experiences, while YUNA continues to inspire global audiences to embrace the joy, creativity, and limitless potential made possible through these breakthroughs.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

By Infinix

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Infinix ITZY's Yuna global brand ambassador

Related Contents

Infinix Launches NOTE 60 Series Smartphones

Infinix Launches NOTE 60 Series Smartphones

Infinix Announces Snapdragon-Powered Devices

Infinix Announces Snapdragon-Powered Devices

Infinix Unveils ZERO Series Mini Tri-Fold: A Game-Changing Foldable Concept

Infinix Unveils ZERO Series Mini Tri-Fold: A Game-Changing Foldable Concept

Infinix Launches HOT 50 Series

Infinix Launches HOT 50 Series

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

AEON Bank enables zakat payments via Tulus Digital partnership

AEON Bank enables zakat payments via Tulus Digital partnership

Vinhomes Green Paradise pursues global smart city certification

Vinhomes Green Paradise pursues global smart city certification

VinEnergo launches global strategy with 10 GW renewable portfolio

VinEnergo launches global strategy with 10 GW renewable portfolio

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020