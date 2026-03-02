Desert diamond jewelry featured at 79th BAFTA Film Awards

LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 March 2026 - At this year's British Academy Film Awards, the red carpet was illuminated with natural diamonds worn by some of the acting world's most beloved stars, with Desert diamonds reigning supreme.In evocative shades of champagne, honey, cognac, brown, and whiskey, these unique colours were seen on some of our most beloved actors and actresses- showcased in an exquisite array of cuts and designs, they blended timeless elegance with contemporary style.Gillian Anderson, together with Nathalie Emmanuel, led the Desert diamond way with striking diamonds by Brazilian jeweller Ara Vartanian. Gillian woreasymmetric stone earrings featuring exceptional brown and white diamonds with complementing rings, whilst Nathalie wore an elongated drop earrings punctuated with brown diamonds, a bracelet and rings. K-Pop Demon Hunter star Audrey Nuna wore Desert diamond ear climbers from ANANYA.Once reserved for jewellery boxes, brooches have become a go-to on the red carpet amongst the most decerning of wearers- Rising Star nominee Archie Madekwe paired his custom Dior suit with Ara Vartanian white diamond brooch and Desert diamond vintage rings whilst Regé-Jean Page looked to fauna as his inspiration in a Desert diamond dragonfly brooch by Hirsh London.Actress and Model Poppy Delevingne attended the British Vogue and GǪ Fashion and Film Party adorned in Desert diamonds by Ara Vartanian.For the occasion, Poppy chose to wear a curated selection of pieces in Desert diamond hues, included a striking necklace from the new Empirea collection, set with 17.34 carats of brown diamonds.These extraordinary moments on the red carpet remind us that natural diamonds are born of the wild, their enduring beauty and unique nature express both style and glamour, as well as timelessness and cultural legacy.https://www.debeersgroup.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.