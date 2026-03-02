Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CUKTECH launches Indonesia online store for charging products

March 02, 2026 | 10:40
(0) user say
The mobile power accessories brand established direct e-commerce operations in the Southeast Asian market to expand regional distribution.

JARKATA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 February 2026 - CUKTECH, a consumer electronics brand specializing in charging technologies, has officially launched its online store in Indonesia, further advancing its expansion strategy across Southeast Asia. The launch provides Indonesian consumers with a dedicated official channel to access CUKTECH's charging products and related technical information.

CUKTECH focuses on the development of power and charging solutions, with a product portfolio that includes power banks, charging cables, wall chargers, and car chargers. Product development emphasizes charging efficiency, safety standards, and long-term reliability, addressing everyday usage scenarios involving smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other connected devices. The brand's solutions are designed to support increasingly common multi-device lifestyles, including mobile work and frequent travel.

Prior to the launch of the official online store, CUKTECH operated in Indonesia mainly through third-party distribution channels, resulting in limited product availability. With the establishment of an official channel, the company is gradually introducing a more complete product lineup to the Indonesian market, aligning local availability with that of other Southeast Asian markets such as Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

According to the company, the official online store serves as a centralized platform for presenting product specifications, technical features, and launch updates in a consistent manner. This approach is intended to improve transparency and accessibility for consumers while supporting a more structured, long-term market strategy in Indonesia.

Looking ahead, CUKTECH plans to continue expanding its product portfolio in Indonesia, introducing additional products to address evolving local usage needs. Future launches will focus on scenarios such as multi-device charging, mobile productivity, and daily commuting, reflecting changing consumer behavior.

This market-oriented approach aligns with CUKTECH's brand philosophy, "In somewhere, For somewhere," which emphasizes adapting products and solutions to the specific needs of each market rather than applying a uniform global model.

Updates on product launches, brand developments, and the official online store can be found through CUKTECH's official social media channels on Instagram and TikTok:cuktech_id

https://www.tokopedia.com/cuktech-official-store

https://shopee.co.id/shop/1748675224

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By CUKTECH Technology Co., Ltd.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
CUKTECH Indonesia Online Store

Related Contents

CUKTECH Opens Indonesia Online Store in February

CUKTECH Opens Indonesia Online Store in February

CUKTECH launches first desktop super fast charging station in Vietnam

CUKTECH launches first desktop super fast charging station in Vietnam

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

AEON Bank enables zakat payments via Tulus Digital partnership

AEON Bank enables zakat payments via Tulus Digital partnership

Vinhomes Green Paradise pursues global smart city certification

Vinhomes Green Paradise pursues global smart city certification

VinEnergo launches global strategy with 10 GW renewable portfolio

VinEnergo launches global strategy with 10 GW renewable portfolio

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020