Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Wuxi brings folk music tour to Europe following UNESCO designation

February 27, 2026 | 20:52
(0) user say
The Chinese city launched European performances after receiving the United Nations cultural recognition for its musical heritage and industry.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2026 - A high-level cultural delegation from Wuxi, China's renowned "Home of Erhu," has completed a landmark two-week musical tour across Belgium, Germany, Austria, and Hungary. Featuring an over 80-member ensemble from the Wuxi Cultural Exchange Group, the tour represents the city's most significant international outreach since it was designated a UNESCO Creative City of Music in 2025.

Launched on February 14, the "Chinese Folk Music Odyssey" featured seven major concerts alongside a series of academic and grassroots cultural exchanges. The tour served as a high-level dialogue between the traditional heritage of China's Jiangnan region and the classical musical heartlands of Europe.

The tour opened at the Centre for Fine Arts in Brussels, where a capacity crowd of 2,000 experienced the vibrant Spring Festival Overture. The ensemble presented a "Chinese Music Feast," using traditional instruments to paint an auditory "Jiangnan Scroll" of southern Chinese life. In a poignant finale, Chinese fiddles joined forces with local keyed violins to perform the classic Horse Racing. The fusion of Eastern and Western strings brought tears to the eyes of the Chinese diaspora and earned standing ovations from local attendees.

"The melodies possess both natural charm and profound cultural heritage," noted Belgian music critic Philippe, following six curtain calls. "It is a truly borderless musical exchange."

Beyond the concert halls, the group engaged with European pop culture in the heart of Brussels' Comic Strip district. A "flash mob" titled Tintin's Encounter with Jiangnan Music saw musicians performing alongside iconic murals of Tintin, engaging local youth and residents through social media-friendly cultural interaction.

The journey continued through Germany's elite venues, including Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie and the Tonhalle Düsseldorf, showcasing the technical precision of Chinese folk orchestration. In the Austrian Tyrol, the tour took an improvisational turn as Wuxi musicians performed alongside local artists against the backdrop of the Alps, a live demonstration of the "beauty without borders".

The tour concluded on February 26 in Vienna, where the ensemble hosted the "Dreamy Jiangnan" cultural salon at the Wiener Konzerthaus. The event paired musical performances with an interactive exhibition of Wuxi's intangible cultural heritage, featuring traditional embroidery and clay figurines. The delegation also visited the University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna for the "Jiangnan Charm, Harmonious Resonance" China-Austria Music Exchange event. Through a series of academic dialogues with faculty and students, both sides engaged in a meaningful cultural encounter. These interactions went beyond simple performances, significantly deepening mutual understanding and strengthening the musical ties between East and West.

By integrating the "Voice of China" into the "World Symphony," the Wuxi Cultural Exchange Group has opened a new chapter in Wuxi's enduring musical engagement with the world.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Wuxi Information Office

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Wuxi music tour to Europe UNESCO

Related Contents

OPPO UNESCO partner on digital education for Asia Africa

OPPO UNESCO partner on digital education for Asia Africa

Dong Ho folk painting added to UNESCO’s urgent safeguarding list

Dong Ho folk painting added to UNESCO’s urgent safeguarding list

UNESCO partners Walnut Coding to advance digital education globally

UNESCO partners Walnut Coding to advance digital education globally

Wuxi demonstrates its UNESCO City of Music bid

Wuxi demonstrates its UNESCO City of Music bid

Wuxi Strikes a Historic Note as UNESCO "City of Music"

Wuxi Strikes a Historic Note as UNESCO "City of Music"

Digital Literacy for All: UNESCO 2035 AI Education Roadmap Explained

Digital Literacy for All: UNESCO 2035 AI Education Roadmap Explained

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

GOD55 Sports partners with Honda LCR team in MotoGP

GOD55 Sports partners with Honda LCR team in MotoGP

Nina Hotel Island South unveils renovated urban oasis design

Nina Hotel Island South unveils renovated urban oasis design

AIA Alta Club launches brain health program

AIA Alta Club launches brain health program

CUKTECH launches Indonesia online store for charging products

CUKTECH launches Indonesia online store for charging products

Green SM launches electric taxi service in Bali

Green SM launches electric taxi service in Bali

Hong Kong budget targets financial center competitiveness enhancement

Hong Kong budget targets financial center competitiveness enhancement

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Middle East tensions set to test VN-Index, boost energy stocks

Middle East tensions set to test VN-Index, boost energy stocks

Agency of Foreign Trade warns of trade disruption due to Middle East conflict

Agency of Foreign Trade warns of trade disruption due to Middle East conflict

MoF moves to expand farm insurance support and eligibility

MoF moves to expand farm insurance support and eligibility

Two landmark Vietnam hotels sold for combined $53.7million

Two landmark Vietnam hotels sold for combined $53.7million

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020