Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Huawei to open source A2A-T software for agent communication

March 02, 2026 | 10:14
(0) user say
The technology company planned to release software code publicly to accelerate industry adoption of standardized protocols for AI agent interactions.
BARCELONA, SPAIN - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 March 2026 - On the eve of the 2026 Mobile World Congress (MWC 2026), Huawei announced that it will officially launch the open source project for the A2A-T (Agent-to-Agent for Telecom) protocol supporting software during the event. This initiative aims to accelerate the global adoption and practice of telecom-grade agent-communication standards through open collaboration, and to jointly build an open, collaborative, and prosperous Agentic Internet era.

With the rapid development of artificial intelligence, highly Autonomous Networks are becoming a crucial direction for the communications industry, and the importance of industry collaboration is increasingly prominent. To this end, the A2A-T protocol, including the IG1453 beta version and the enhanced prompt meta-model IG1453A, was jointly released by global telecommunications industry partners at the TM Forum Accelerate Week on February 6, 2026. It aims to provide a unified interaction framework for multi-agent collaboration, addressing challenges faced by operators in automated production, such as collaboration efficiency, reliability, and security.

As a standardized agent interaction protocol, A2A-T marks a new stage in agent interaction, unlocking three major industry breakthroughs: a revolutionary improvement in integration efficiency, reducing the system integration cycle from "months" to "days". Breaking the boundaries of task collaboration to support complex cross-domain, cross-vendor workflows; and accelerating industry ecosystem convergence by lowering interconnection barriers through unified standards, fostering a sustainable collaborative ecosystem.

While standards chart the course for the industry, open source is the optimal path to achieve widespread interoperability and rapid innovation. In line with the evolutionary consensus of the Autonomous Network industry, Huawei is going to open source the core supporting software for the A2A-T protocol, to practically propel this standard from industry consensus to global deployment.

This open source project will encompass key components for implementing the A2A-T protocol, including:
  • A2A-T Protocol SDK: Provides integration tools for standardized interaction between agents.
  • Registry Center: Enables authentication, addressing, and skill management for multiple agents.
  • Orchestration Center: Supports low-code/no-code visual workflow orchestration, with pre-built high-value solution packages.
More detailed information will be officially announced during MWC 2026 at the Global Autonomous Network Industry Summit​ (14:30~16:00, March 2, 2026, Sofitel Barcelona Skipper Hotel). We cordially invite global industry partners to attend the launch event on-site or follow the project's progress through online channels, working together to promote the prosperity of the Agentic Internet.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Huawei

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
huawei A2A-T software

Related Contents

Huawei launches AI public service solution with Shenzhen pilot

Huawei launches AI public service solution with Shenzhen pilot

Huawei wins eight GLOMO Awards at MWC Barcelona

Huawei wins eight GLOMO Awards at MWC Barcelona

Huawei promotes digital inclusion and conservation tech amid AI growth

Huawei promotes digital inclusion and conservation tech amid AI growth

Huawei launches AI data platform for enterprise adoption

Huawei launches AI data platform for enterprise adoption

Huawei connects 170 million people, exceeds UN digital pledge

Huawei connects 170 million people, exceeds UN digital pledge

Huawei launches AI solutions for financial sector transformation

Huawei launches AI solutions for financial sector transformation

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Prudential finds financial wellbeing declines with age across Asia

Prudential finds financial wellbeing declines with age across Asia

Rhenus opens new warehouse facility in Paranaque, Philippines

Rhenus opens new warehouse facility in Paranaque, Philippines

Outstanding Women award nominations open until 30 April

Outstanding Women award nominations open until 30 April

PolyU discovers sea urchin sensing mechanism for biomimetic sensors

PolyU discovers sea urchin sensing mechanism for biomimetic sensors

Landscape architects propose Ngam Tam Mei ecotourism transformationMetropolis

Landscape architects propose Ngam Tam Mei ecotourism transformationMetropolis

Huawei promotes digital inclusion and conservation tech amid AI growth

Huawei promotes digital inclusion and conservation tech amid AI growth

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Finance Minister Nguyen Van Thang meets voters in Dien Bien ahead of NA elections

Finance Minister Nguyen Van Thang meets voters in Dien Bien ahead of NA elections

NA chairman urges thorough preparations ahead of March 15 elections

NA chairman urges thorough preparations ahead of March 15 elections

Opportunities are real but time-bound

Opportunities are real but time-bound

KCN Vietnam breaks ground on ready-built warehouse and factory project in Haiphong

KCN Vietnam breaks ground on ready-built warehouse and factory project in Haiphong

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020