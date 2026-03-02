Corporate

Huawei launches U6GHz portfolio for 5G-A and 6G development

March 02, 2026 | 10:09
(0) user say
The Chinese telecommunications equipment maker introduced network infrastructure products operating in ultra-high frequency bands to support next-generation wireless standards.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 March 2026 - At MWC Barcelona 2026, Huawei unveiled a full suite of U6GHz products and solutions designed to fully unleash the potential of 5G-A and enable a smooth evolution towards 6G. This suite provides the large capacity, low latency, and premium user experience required for the emerging mobile AI era.

AI is rapidly emerging as the core engine of the intelligent world. According to IDC, AI applications and devices have seen explosive growth over the past year: global monthly active users surpassed 1 billion, AI-powered smartphones accounted for over 50% of new shipments, AI glasses and other emerging devices saw an annual growth rate of over 50%, and token consumption surged by hundreds of times. This brings great opportunities for the mobile industry but also raises multi-dimensional requirements on the network. For example, AI multimodal interactions increase uplink traffic demand by three to five times; real-time decision-making requires low latency and deterministic assurance; ubiquitous AI agents demand more secure and reliable wide-area connectivity.

Currently, 5G-A has become the mainstream commercial technology for global operators, and is also the focus of service innovation and future evolution. The U6GHz band, with its large bandwidth and superior coverage, is becoming a key band for 5G-A evolution and commercial use. Following WRC‑23, U6GHz has been designated as a key mobile communications band. China, the UAE, Brazil, and several European countries are actively promoting spectrum identification, allocation, and testing. In terms of the industry chain, mainstream CPEs and smartphones are expected to be commercially available in 2026, paving the way for large-scale commercial use of U6GHz.

Huawei's full U6GHz product suite covers a complete matrix of macro sites, micro sites, and microwave equipment, maximizing the advantages of ultra-large bandwidth in U6GHz. It precisely meets the core requirements of mobile AI applications for high capacity, low latency, and superior experience, providing a systematic solution for both the performance leap of 5G-A networks and the seamless evolution towards 6G.

To address outdoor coverage and capacity needs, Huawei has launched a series of AAU products. The U6GHz 256 TRX AAU adopts the extremely large antenna array (ELAA) design and digital-analog hybrid intelligent beamforming algorithms to deliver coverage capabilities comparable to C-band. Meanwhile, with the hyper-resolution MU-MIMO algorithm and 400 MHz ultra-large bandwidth, the product can achieve ultra-large capacity of 100 Gbps in the downlink and over 10 Gbps in the uplink, as well as optimal experience of 10 Gbps in the downlink and 1 Gbps in the uplink, to cope with the connection pressure brought by massive AI terminals and applications. To meet the network performance and deployment requirements in different scenarios, Huawei will also launch U6GHz AAUs with flexible combinations of channels and arrays, helping operators deploy 5G-A networks on a large scale in U6GHz and fully meet service requirements in the mobile AI era.

To meet the high concurrency and large capacity requirements of indoor AI applications, Huawei has launched U6GHz small cell products. They support the ultra-large bandwidth of 400 MHz in U6GHz and integrate and coordinate the U6GHz band with all sub-6 GHz bands. With simplified design and deployment, the products can help operators ensure consistent multi-dimensional experience of AI applications in both indoor and outdoor scenarios, allowing users to enjoy high-quality connections anytime and anywhere.

In terms of transmission, Huawei has launched new microwave products to meet the high‑bandwidth transmission requirements of U6GHz base stations. With industry-unique full-duplex technology, they can significantly improve the bandwidth and capacity of transport networks, meeting the peak traffic requirements of 5G-A and laying a solid foundation for evolution to 6G.

As AI adoption accelerates, U6GHz has become the key to exploring the present and unlocking the future. Huawei's full U6GHz product suite is now commercially available. It can not only address the capacity challenges of 5G-A, but also support smooth evolution to 6G. This will open up new commercial opportunities for operators and lay a robust connectivity foundation for the intelligent world.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Huawei

Tag:
huawei U6GHz 5G-A

