Huawei to release Agentic Core for commercial agent networks

March 01, 2026 | 19:15
(0) user say
The company announced plans to launch infrastructure software enabling businesses to deploy and manage AI agent systems at commercial scale.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 March 2026 - Huawei will release the Agentic Core solution at MWC2026 Barcelona. This solution will leverage three engines—NE intelligence, network intelligence, and service intelligence—to address key challenges in the AI era, such as the sharp increase in traffic, differentiated network requirements, and new service monetization for operators, and promote the large-scale commercial use of intelligent network.

NE intelligence: As AI agents become a core capability of next-generation AI phones, the number of connected entities will increase tenfold, with connections extending from "humans" to physical AI (such as embodied robots and autonomous driving). This will require the introduction of key capabilities such as digital identity, agent registration and discovery, and A2A session management to build a low-latency, highly reliable network foundation, supporting the large-scale commercial deployment of physical AI.

Network intelligence: As service AI agents become more prevalent, they will generate diverse network experience requirements. For example, AI robots may require 100 Mbit/s bandwidth and 20 ms latency. Therefore, it is necessary to evolve from predefined rule networks to intent-driven networks, where network AI agents will understand the needs of different organizations, dynamically match resources, and implement a closed-loop process for policy generation, configuration, and delivery.

Service intelligence: Compared to OTT players, operators have more opportunities to provide inclusive intelligent services. Huawei supports operators' service innovation through three key services, going beyond connectivity. AISF (Service Intelligence) will evolve from an interactive entry point to a full-featured personal assistant, integrating communication, content, and services. Communication experiences will shift toward immersive interactions, breaking through the boundaries of voice. The integration of computing and networks will continue to be commercialized, providing sustainable computing power support for AI inference and content generation.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to deepen the three-layer intelligent collaboration practice with operators, aiming to provide 7x24-hour inclusive intelligent connectivity, and work together to bring users a more efficient, convenient, and intelligent digital life, and create new value in the intelligent Internet era.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Huawei

Tag:
huawei Agentic Core

