Huawei Watch GT 6 introduces wheelchair mode for activity tracking

February 27, 2026 | 14:43
The Chinese technology company added accessibility features to its smartwatch software, enabling wheelchair users to monitor fitness metrics through adapted activity ring displays.
MADRID, SPAIN - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2026 - MadriHuawei is proud to announce an inclusive upgrade to the Activity rings feature of Huawei watches, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to using technology for the benefit of all. On November 29, 2025, Activity rings introduced Wheelchair mode, a feature designed exclusively for wheelchair users. Wheelchair mode empowers wheelchair users to track their daily activities by accurately monitoring their pushes. Activity rings have been meticulously redesigned with wheelchair users in mind. Enhanced icons, motivational messages, and optimized algorithms work together to provide a seamless, supportive experience—one defined by both precision and encouragement.

The Wheelchair mode is more than an isolated advancement; it is the culmination of Huawei's long-term commitment to inclusivity and innovation in the health and fitness sector. Over the years, Huawei has steadily expanded its R&D investments in wearable technology, while consistently prioritizing accessibility and inclusive design throughout its product evolution journey. From health monitoring features like heart rate and SpO2 measurement to the development of specialized algorithms for wheelchair users, every step in the evolution of Huawei wearables reflects a dedication to transforming cutting-edge technology into meaningful health solutions. As a leader in technological innovation, we embrace our duty to empower all—not just the many, but the overlooked and the underserved—ensuring a future where every individual thrives in health, dignity, and vitality.

To further highlight the humanistic values behind this innovation, Huawei wearables has released a powerful documentary-style video titled "Rolling Ahead." This video captures the inspiring journeys of multiple wheelchair users on the sports field. Through Huawei wearables, their efforts are translated into quantifiable health data, vividly demonstrating how technology can serve as both a witness and a companion to extraordinary lives.

From technical breakthroughs to emotional resonance, Huawei is redefining the boundaries of health and fitness. By integrating the real needs of specific groups into the core of technological evolution, Huawei wearables are evolving from a mere provider of health technology to a catalyst for equal social participation. This is more than just a product feature upgrade—it's a tangible realization of the vision to "bring digital to every person, home, and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world."

A new workout mode, Rolling, will be available at the end of December, with the latest HUAWEI WATCH GT 6 Series being the first to support it. This mode precisely tracks the frequency and number of wheelchair pushes, ensuring that every movement is accurately tracked.

Moving forward, Huawei remains committed to exploring the convergence of technology and humanity. By collaborating with more partners, Huawei aims to build a more inclusive and compassionate digital health future—one where technology truly serves the needs of everyone.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Huawei

Huawei Watch GT 6 wheelchair mode huawei

