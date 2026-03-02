Green SM launches electric taxi service in Bali

DENPASAR, BALI - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2026 - Green SM has launched its operations in Bali through a strategic partnership with Taksi Komotra, introducing an all-electric taxi service to support the island's sustainable tourism and urban mobility agenda. To celebrate the 238th anniversary of Denpasar City, Green SM is offering a limited-time 25 percent fare promotion, with discounts of up to IDR 238,000 per trip.



Under the partnership structure, Green SM provides the technology platform, all-electric vehicle fleet, operational standards, and driver development system, while Taksi Komotra contributes its established local expertise and network across Bali. The collaboration integrates electric mobility technology with on-the-ground operational capabilities to deliver a scalable, governance-driven transportation model.



Operations in Bali are implemented under Green SM's "5 Green Promises" service commitment framework. Established as a foundational operating standard since the company's inception, the framework ensures that each ride delivers an excellent customer experience, professional drivers, high-quality and safe vehicles, fair and transparent pricing, and a meaningful contribution to environmental sustainability.



The service operates an all-electric fleet that produces no exhaust emissions or fuel combustion. All vehicles are maintained under strict technical and safety protocols to ensure consistent service performance while contributing to cleaner air and quieter urban environments.



A central pillar of the launch is the Green SM Driver ecosystem. Drivers are positioned as professional green mobility ambassadors guided by five core values: Respect, Professionalism, Dedication, Discipline, and Competitive Income with Stable Career Pathways. Structured training, transparent earnings mechanisms, and disciplined service governance aim to elevate driving into a respected profession while maintaining safety and reliability as foundational standards. This framework aligns income stability with environmental responsibility, reinforcing the role of drivers in supporting Bali's sustainable tourism trajectory.



The launch comes amid rising mobility demand driven by tourism growth and daily transportation needs across the island. The Indonesia Tourism Outlook 2025 report notes a sustained shift toward environmentally responsible travel, underscoring the relevance of electric mobility in long-term development planning. According to projections from Indonesia's National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas), green employment nationwide is expected to reach 4.8-5.3 million by 2029, reflecting the broader economic potential of sustainable industries.



Deny Tjia, Managing Director of Green SM Indonesia, said: "The partnership with Taksi Komotra reflects our long-term commitment to building a high-quality, well-governed mobility ecosystem in Indonesia. By combining electric vehicles with professional driver development and clear operational standards, we aim to support Bali's sustainable tourism ambitions while delivering safe, reliable, and comfortable rides for the community."



H. Hasbi, Chairman of Koperasi Komotra, said: "We are proud to partner with Green SM to introduce electric taxis in Bali. Electric mobility will become part of the new standard for tourism and daily transportation on the island, and this collaboration helps us better serve local residents and visitors while preparing for the future of sustainable transport."



The Bali launch marks another strategic milestone in Green SM's expansion in Indonesia, following earlier operations in key markets including Jakarta, Makassar, Bekasi, and Surabaya. In these cities, the service has been positively received by local residents and international visitors alike, who value its clean electric fleet, professional drivers, and structured safety standards that enhance travel confidence.



With its growing presence across the country, Green SM continues to build a scalable electric mobility ecosystem that balances environmental responsibility, service excellence, and inclusive economic growth.

