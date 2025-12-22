SIM bolsters alumni support for lifelong careers

SIM Alumni Main Page – https://www.sim.edu.sg/alumni Global Alumni Network – https://www.sim.edu.sg/alumni/graduation-booklets Career Profiling Tools for Alumni - https://www.sim.edu.sg/alumni/career-profiling Career Sense - https://www.sim.edu.sg/articles-inspirations/introducing-careersense-your-all-in-one-personalised-career-buddy-on-the-go Beyond credentials, the mindset that will get you a job - https://www.straitstimes.com/opinion/beyond-credentials-the-mindset-that-will-get-you-a-job

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 December 2025 - Graduation marks the beginning of an extraordinary journey. At the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM), alumni are part of a global community committed to lifelong success. In today's fast-changing world, where employers value adaptability and digital fluency alongside academic credentials, SIM distinguishes itself by offering alumni unparalleled opportunities to learn, connect, and thrive long after they leave the classroom.SIM's Alumni Support: A Lifelong AdvantageA degree is no longer a guarantee of success, it is an entry point into a competitive landscape. Employers seek graduates who can adapt, communicate effectively, and contribute from day one. SIM addresses this reality by equipping alumni with the mindset and resources to remain relevant throughout their careers.SIM Alumni is an inclusive community that unites graduates from all SIM university partners. While individuals retain their respective university affiliations, SIM provides a shared platform for networking, collaboration, and lifelong learning across diverse academic backgrounds. This diversity fosters stronger connections and opens doors to opportunities beyond a single institution.SIM's alumni programmes are designed to cultivate adaptability, curiosity, and lifelong learning—qualities most valued by employers. These initiatives go beyond networking; they aim to shape future leaders and ensure sustainable employment through continuous upskilling and career resilience.CareerSense: A Digital Career Coach for LifeCareerSense, SIM's innovative career planning application, bridges the gap between education and industry needs. Alumni enjoy lifelong access to this platform, which offers real-time industry insights, identifies in-demand skills, and recommends tailored learning pathways. CareerSense profiles user values, interests, and personality, analyzes resumes, and suggests courses to support career pivots or leadership aspirations.Since its launch, CareerSense has been downloaded by nearly 12,000 SIM students and facilitated over 1,500 career coaching sessions. For alumni, this tool provides a strategic advantage, empowering them to plan their next move with confidence and maintain long-term employability.Global Alumni Network: Connecting Opportunities WorldwideSIM's global alumni network is a powerful platform for lifelong connections and career growth. Through Overseas Alumni Chapters, SIM organizes networking events worldwide, including chapter gatherings, CEO Dialogues, and Homecoming celebrations. With members across diverse sectors and geographies, this network enables cross-industry connections that open doors to new markets, partnerships, and career opportunities.Complemented by vibrant engagement activities such as Family Nights and industry dialogues, SIM provides alumni with opportunities to share insights, collaborate, inspire future generations and reinforcing its commitment to shaping leaders and fostering sustainable employment.Graduation Is Just the BeginningIn today's dynamic job market, SIM's alumni ecosystem sets a benchmark for future-ready education. By uniting graduates from diverse partner universities under one inclusive network, SIM offers global reach, tech-enabled career planning through tools like CareerSense, and lifelong learning opportunities supported by alumni grants. These initiatives strengthen employability and ensure alumni remain competitive and confident in a rapidly evolving world.SIM's commitment to shaping leaders of the future demonstrates that graduation is not the end, but the beginning of a lifelong partnership for success.References:https://www.sim.edu.sg/

