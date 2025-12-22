Corporate

SIM launches AI career guidance platform CareerSense

December 22, 2025 | 10:00
(0) user say
The new tool uses artificial intelligence to provide personalised career advice and pathway planning for students.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 December 2025 – Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) introduces CareerSense, an AI-powered career guidance application designed to transform how students plan, prepare, and pursue their careers. This initiative reinforces SIM's commitment to preparing learners for the future of work in an era where technology is reshaping industries and job roles at unprecedented speed.

CareerSense Matters in Today's Job Market

The global workforce is evolving rapidly. Automation, digitalisation, and emerging technologies are creating new opportunities while presenting new challenges. Navigating this landscape requires more than academic credentials; it demands self-awareness, adaptability, and strategic planning.

CareerSense addresses these needs by combining artificial intelligence with career development expertise, offering a personalised, data-driven approach to job readiness. It functions as a comprehensive career coach, accessible anytime and anywhere.

Key Features That Set CareerSense Apart

CareerSense offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to empower students throughout their career journey. Its AI-driven VIPS profiling evaluates Values, Interests, Personality, and Skills to deliver personalised career recommendations aligned with individual strengths and aspirations. The smart resume builder provides real-time scoring and improvement tips, while the job-matching algorithm connects students to roles that fit their unique profiles. Through integrated access, students can RSVP for events, schedule advisory sessions, and apply for internships and job listings seamlessly. Additionally, the Employability Index measures job readiness and works alongside skill gap analysis and tailored course recommendations to help students stay competitive in today's dynamic job market.

The Bigger Picture: Empowering Future-Ready Graduates

The future of work is shaped by constant change, technological disruption, and global connectivity. Employers seek individuals who are adaptable, self-aware, and equipped with relevant skills. CareerSense empowers students to take ownership of their career journey, understand their strengths, identify gaps, and build competencies that matter in the real world.

This initiative reflects SIM's commitment to lifelong learning and employability, ensuring graduates are not only job-ready but future-ready. In a competitive market, CareerSense positions SIM learners as confident, agile professionals prepared to lead in the digital economy.

References:

  1. Introducing CareerSense: Your All-in-One Personalised Career Buddy On-The-Go - https://www.sim.edu.sg/articles-inspirations/introducing-careersense-your-all-in-one-personalised-career-buddy-on-the-go
  2. Career Service - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/life-at-sim/career-services
  3. SIM Career Sense App (Google Play Store) - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=sg.edu.sim.careersense&hl=en-US&pli=1
  4. SIM Career Sense App (Apple Store) - https://apps.apple.com/sg/app/sim-careersense/id1641839680
  5. Introducing CareerSense: Your Guide to Career Success After Graduation - https://regional.simge.edu.sg/en/introducing-careersense-your-guide-to-career-success-after-graduation/

https://www.sim.edu.sg/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Singapore Institute of Management

SIM AI career guidance

Gennaker offshore wind farm secures construction permit

Gennaker offshore wind farm secures construction permit

