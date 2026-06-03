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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

UnionPay International and Singapore Tourism Board renew strategic partnership

June 03, 2026 | 09:52
(0) user say
UnionPay International and the Singapore Tourism Board have renewed their strategic partnership to jointly promote Singapore tourism and enhance payment experiences for international travelers through integrated marketing campaigns and merchant collaborations.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 June 2026 - UnionPay International (UPI) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) have renewed their strategic partnership to jointly promote Singapore tourism and enhance payment experiences for international travelers through integrated marketing campaigns, merchant collaborations, and cross-border payment initiatives.
Signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding between Singapore Tourism Board and UnionPay International
Signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding between Singapore Tourism Board and UnionPay International

The renewed three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) builds on previous successful collaborations between both parties and aims to drive tourism spending by combining STB's destination marketing resources with UnionPay's global payment network and regional marketing channels.

Under the partnership, both parties will jointly launch tourism and payment campaigns targeting key visitor markets including China and other regional outbound travel segments. Campaigns will promote Singapore tourism offerings alongside UnionPay's payment privileges, merchant promotions, and acceptance network across shopping, dining, attractions, transportation and hospitality sectors.

The collaboration will also focus on premium travel and MICE segments through partnerships with banks, luxury travel platforms and tourism stakeholders to introduce tailored privileges and curated experiences for UnionPay cardholders visiting Singapore.

According to STB, Singapore welcomed approximately 16.9 million international visitors in 2025, with China's mainland remaining the country's largest source market. As international travel demand continues to recover, seamless and secure payment experiences are playing an increasingly important role in enhancing visitor satisfaction and driving tourism consumption.

Over the past cooperation period, UPI and STB jointly launched multiple tourism campaigns through leading travel and digital platforms, generating more than 40 million impressions and strengthening UnionPay's presence among travelers visiting Singapore.

Moving forward, both parties will continue to explore new opportunities in tourism marketing, merchant collaboration, and consumer engagement to further support Singapore's tourism growth and cross-border travel ecosystem.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By UNIONPAY INTERNATIONAL

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TagTag:
UnionPay International Singapore Tourism Board strategic partnership Payment experiences

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