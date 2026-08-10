HiTHIUM begins production at world-first LDES industrial park

HEZE, China, Aug. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Production Rollout Ceremony of Shandong HiTHIUM's world's first long-duration energy storage (LDES) integrated industrial park (Heze Base) was held on August 7 in Heze Luxi New Area. As the world's first intelligent manufacturing base purpose-built for LDES, the Heze Base exemplifies its commitment to "benchmark from day one, leadership from production rollout." It marks a strategic milestone for HiTHIUM in its unwavering LDES commitment and deepening global integrated industrial layout, propelling the company into a new era of worldwide LDES integrated intelligent manufacturing and scaled delivery.

Spanning a planned total area of approximately 80 hectares and representing a total investment of over RMB 13 billion across the entire industrial chain, the Shandong Heze project is the world's first integrated industrial park dedicated exclusively to LDES. The project has been designated as a key national private investment initiative and a flagship project in Shandong Province's new energy system development.

Built on a whole-industry-chain approach, the facility encompasses intelligent manufacturing of LFP battery cells, module and system integration, new material production, and upstream raw material processing – achieving end-to-end integration from materials to cells and systems.

Wang Pengcheng, Co-founder and CEO of HiTHIUM and Chairman of Shandong HiTHIUM, stated: "The production rollout marks a new phase for the Heze Base in scalable manufacturing, market-oriented delivery, and ecosystem development. Building on this new foundation, HiTHIUM will continue to advance our 'three pillars of leadership':

Industrial leadership – building a national benchmark industrial cluster for LDES. With the Heze LDES integrated industrial park as the 'core engine', HiTHIUM will gather upstream and downstream partners to cover the full 'generation-transmission-distribution-consumption' application ecosystem.

Product leadership – defining full-scenario LDES solutions. HiTHIUM has taken the lead in defining and deploying LDES solutions. Leveraging the Base's scaled capacity, HiTHIUM will fully unleash the manufacturing potential of thousand-ampere-hour large-capacity products, ushering the global lithium-based LDES industry into an era of large-scale delivery.

Production efficiency leadership – building global competitiveness through integrated intelligent manufacturing. Fully equipped with independently developed fifth-generation intelligent manufacturing lines, the Base enables end-to-end synergistic integration across core materials, cell manufacturing, system integration, and global delivery, ensuring our ability to deliver large-scale, high-efficiency, and high-quality products to markets worldwide."

The Heze Base's integrated intelligent manufacturing system covers the entire process from raw materials to prefabricated container delivery. Powered by the fifth-generation production lines – the industry's first to exceed 15 GWh in single-line capacity – the new generation delivers a 50% reduction in floor space per GWh, 58% reduction in production manpower, 13% reduction in manufacturing energy consumption, and 200% efficiency improvement compared to the previous generation. With an automation rate exceeding 95%, over 1,000 quality control checkpoints reinforced by AI-powered visual inspection, the Heze Base establishes low-cost operational capabilities, high-efficiency delivery, and premium product quality, offering globally competitive LDES solutions to customers worldwide.