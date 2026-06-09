Disney Garden of Wonder returns to Singapore's Gardens by the Bay with Frozen and Toy Story 5

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 June 2026 - Disney magic blooms anew at Singapore's premier horticultural destination Gardens by the Bay as the second edition of Disney Garden of Wonder, opens today. Featuring 23 vibrant topiaries inspired by beloved Disney and Pixar characters, the enchanting showcase transforms Floral Fantasy into a world of floral artistry and imagination through 14 March 2027.

Beauty and the Beast

Frozen, in which topiary versions of Anna, Elsa and Olaf preside over an enchanting snowy landscape, brought to life through themed lighting that imagines a frost-kissed world of wonder. Inspired by Elsa's Ice Palace, visitors can step on a floor where magical snowflakes dance and respond to movement.

Disney princesses, where Rapunzel appears alongside her best friend Pascal the chameleon; Belle is with the Beast and their enchanted companions; and Jasmine is accompanied by her loyal tiger Rajah.

Hundred Acre Wood, where Winnie the Pooh, Eeyore, Piglet and Tigger gather in a cheerful party scene. Tigger bounces up and down while Piglet twirls, and visitors can picture themselves joining everyone at the table!

Toy Story 5, where Woody, Jessie and Buzz Lightyear appear as topiaries in a playful setting inspired by Bonnie's Room, alongside displays of new characters Lilypad and Smarty Pants.

Go Local, a Singaporean-themed zone where Disney characters are reimagined in familiar local settings. Chip 'n Dale perch atop a giant ice cream sandwich; Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck share the spicy rice noodle dish laksa; and Mickey Mouse makes the traditional beverage teh tarik with Donald Duck.

Organised in collaboration with Disney and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, Disney Garden of Wonder is inspired by Disney and Pixar stories that have charmed generations of fans around the world, inviting people of all ages to re-discover their favourite stories of courage, kindness, friendship and love through the beauty of plants. Following the success of its debut at Gardens by the Bay in 2024, the enthralling floral showcase returns in an even more special second edition.Visitors can look forward to five themed areas:

Outside Floral Fantasy, a 4m-tall Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey marks the entrance and welcomes visitors to Gardens by the Bay.



The hand-assembled topiaries are crafted from more than 40 species of preserved and dried floral materials, which took more than 16,000 man hours.



Each material was selected for its colour, texture and form, helping to reflect each character's features. Plenty of flowers are used for the Disney princesses for example, while Rapunzel's hair is crafted from Stipa, a perennial grass that has fluffy or oat-like flowerheads.



The surrounding landscapes also use plant palettes that reflect the mood of each zone — sunflowers and marigolds reflect the honey-toned meadow setting of Winnie the Pooh, while lilies and roses bring out the romantic and jewel-toned settings of Disney Princess stories. Hydrangeas and dusty miller evoke the icy blues, whites and silvers of Frozen.



Throughout the duration of Garden of Wonder, visitors can enjoy select weekend Meet and Greet sessions with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse in outfits inspired by Singapore's national flower, the Vanda Miss Joaquim. Donald Duck and Daisy Duck will also join the experience on select weekends, dressed for a sunny getaway on our tropical island. Meet and Greet dates are available at www.gardensbythebay.com.sg/disneygardenofwonder.



Visitors can round off their experience with shopping at the gift shop, which carries items launching exclusively at Disney Garden of Wonder.



Disney Garden of Wonder Date: 8 June 2026 to 14 March 2027 Time: 10am to 9pm Venue: Floral Fantasy at Gardens by the Bay Details: Tickets are priced at SG$24 for adults and SG$16 for children Getting here: Take the MRT to Bayfront station. Alternatively, drop off at the Bayfront Plaza carpark via taxi or ride-hailing service. More information available here.

Visit www.gardensbythebay.com.sg/disneygardenofwonder for more details.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.