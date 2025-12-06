SABECO announces top 15 Ambassadors of National Progress

For nearly three months, the campaign travelled more than 2,200 km from south to north, reaching dozens of communities and connecting more than 16,000 people, not only through a wide range of interactive and community-centred activities, but also meaningful initiatives across Vietnam, bringing communities together and celebrating the values ​​that have shaped SABECO's 150-year journey with the nation.

Through the Legacy on the Move journey, a red double-decker bus that travelled through nine localities, over 4,200 people learned about waste categorisation and recycling, and more than 10,000 people were engaged in shared experiences that honoured legacy while strengthening community bonds.

The Legacy Night – a series of cultural and entertainment events further deepened this connection, gathering around 6,000 participants in three provinces and cities to celebrate the pride, unity, and cultural richness that define Vietnam's living legacy.

Three iconic brands, Bia Saigon, 333, and Bia Lac Viet, also serve as iconic symbols of SABECO's long-standing legacy. As familiar and beloved brands that have accompanied generations of Vietnamese, they have become an essential part of the celebrations, reinforcing the emotional bond between SABECO, its heritage, and the communities it has grown with for 150 years.

As the campaign progressed, SABECO reinforced its commitment to standing and thriving together with Vietnam, not only in celebration but also in times of hardships, by shifting its focus to offer timely, genuine support to local communities affected by severe storms and floods. This shift was reflected in the Wall of Unity, which collected over 1,700 heartfelt messages and more than 2,200 social media shares, becoming a powerful symbol of solidarity and compassion.

In the same spirit of support, during the “150 Years of Living Legacy” campaign closing ceremony, SABECO and the Vietnam Beverage Co., Ltd. contributed an additional VND 1.5 billion ($60,000) to the Central Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF)'s Post-Storm Recovery Fund.

This contribution follows SABECO's earlier VND3 billion ($120,000) donation through the VFF Central Committee and local chapters to support communities nationally in recovering from recent natural disasters.

The closing ceremony was not only a milestone for SABECO to reflect on its own living legacy, but also an opportunity to spotlight the individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the community's development, sharing the spirit of resilience, unity, and progress that SABECO has upheld throughout its 150-year history.

In that spirit, the “Ambassadors of National Progress” award was a defining highlight of the event, underscoring SABECO's belief that a nation's progress is shaped not only by its history, but also by the people who continue to build its present and future. The award was initiated by SABECO, in collaboration with the Dai doan ket Newspaper, under the support and guidance of the Central Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front, to recognise outstanding individuals whose meaningful actions exemplify the spirit of progress and community strength.

The top 15 Ambassadors of National Progress were selected through a combination of public voting and evaluation by the selection committee. Over a 10-day voting period on the official website, the award received nearly 20,000 votes from people across the country, demonstrating the strong public interest and the meaningful resonance of the programme within the community. The final selection was conducted under the close supervision of the selection committee to ensure inclusivity, diversity, and social equity across gender, age, ethnicity, region, and professional backgrounds.

These honourees were recognised across six key categories: Vocational Training; Environmental Sustainability; Balanced Lifestyle and Wellbeing; Community Development; Arts, Culture, and Sports for Communities; and Technology and Science for Communities.

The categories, as well as the key focuses of SABECO's sustainability commitments, were symbolised by "Icecons", each crafted from the iconic Bia Saigon using blast-freezing technology. Inspired by Vietnam's long-standing culture of raising a cold beer to honor achievements, the Icecons transformed a familiar gesture of celebration into a meaningful tribute to the true Ambassadors of National Progress.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ha Thi Nga, a member of the Party Central Committee and vice president of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, said "Throughout the implementation of the Ambassador of National Progress Award, we have witnessed many beautiful and inspiring stories from across the country. Each of the honourable individuals stands for the true Vietnamese spirit and is always eager to contribute to the community. The award carries profound social significance, spreading positive values ​​and inspiring good deeds within the community. We believe the stories of these honourable individuals will ignite compassion, responsibility, and dedication in every Vietnamese citizen. The Vietnam Fatherland Front deeply appreciates SABECO's partnership on this journey and looks forward to continued collaboration in future community initiatives.”

Lester Tan, general director of SABECO, shared "The Ambassadors of National Progress award has resonated across the entire country, reaching communities large and small. It is not only a national recognition but a community-driven award that brings people together and reflects the collective spirit of Vietnam. The values ​​our 15 honourees represent – ​​sharing, unity, and community spirit – are the same values ​​SABECO has upheld throughout our 150-year journey,"