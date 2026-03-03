YADEA launches $100-million smart manufacturing plant in Bac Ninh

The facility, located at Tan Hung Industrial Park, opened on March 1. The milestone reaffirms Vietnam's role as a key production hub and strategic market for YADEA in Southeast Asia, underscoring the company's long-term commitment to building a comprehensive green mobility ecosystem in the region.

Tan Hung Industrial Park is situated in Lang Giang commune, Bac Ninh province, and spans 232,200 square metres. The YADEA Smart Manufacturing Plant, representing a Phase 1 investment of $100 million, is among the most advanced electric two-wheeler manufacturing complexes in the region.

The plant has an initial designed capacity of 1 million units per year, with plans to expand to 2 million units annually in subsequent phases. Phase 1 is expected to create approximately 800–1,000 local jobs, increasing to up to 3,000 employees upon completion of Phase 2.

Unlike traditional assembly lines, YADEA introduces a next-generation smart manufacturing model to Vietnam. By leveraging advanced technologies, the facility delivers higher efficiency and superior precision, ensuring that every vehicle produced in Bac Ninh meets the same global standards applied across YADEA’s operations in more than 100 countries.

Since entering Vietnam in 2019, YADEA has identified the country as a high-growth market and a strategic production and supply chain hub in Southeast Asia. The launch of the Bac Ninh Smart Manufacturing Plant marks a key step towards deeper localisation. The facility will serve as a primary production and distribution centre, delivering products tailored to Vietnamese consumers while supporting regional exports.

"This marks an important step in YADEA's long-term development strategy in Vietnam and Southeast Asia," said Liu Jia, general director of YADEA Vietnam. "We are delivering high-quality mobility solutions while progressively building a comprehensive green mobility ecosystem. YADEA remains committed to continued investment in technology, talent development, and localised supply chain enhancement, supporting Vietnam in achieving its national Net Zero goals."

